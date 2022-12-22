Mob Psycho 100 Actor Breaks Silence on the Anime's Finale

Mob Psycho 100 has brought its anime adaptation to a close, and anime fans aren't the only ones that are pouring one out for everyone's favorite young psychic. With Studio Bones adapting the manga by the high-octane artist known as ONE, the voice actor behind Mob in Japan, Setsuo Ito, took the opportunity to share his feelings on saying goodbye to the character that helped solidify his career in the voice acting business. Based on the heart-warming and action-packed events of the anime, it has earned its place as a fan favorite.

Mob Psycho 100's third season introduced some wild new territory to the life of the high-schooler who was attempting to balance his supernatural activities with his daily life, with the young Mob now struggling with newfound popularity while unfortunately dealing with a betrayal from one of his closest friends. The Divine Tree emerged as a major threat, with the giant broccoli emerging thanks to the events of season two's finale, while also presenting anime viewers with a terrifying new villain known as Psycho Helmet. Mob might not be returning for a new season, but his history will help him go down as one of the greatest characters introduced in the anime medium.

See You Later, Space Mob Psycho

In sharing his thoughts with the world, Setsuo Ito said the following when it came to Mob Psycho 100's series finale, while also confirming that his time in the role helped to change his life forever:

"Thank you for watching until the end of Mob Psycho 100. It was a work that changed my life and it was the role that held me in this industry. -Mob-Kun"

While Mob Psycho 100 has taken a bow, the other creations of the mangaka known as ONE are looking to have big futures ahead of them. One-Punch Man's manga continues following his fight against the sinister Garou and the Monster Association, with a third season confirmed for its anime adaptation. The artist also is beginning work on a new series titled Versus, which sees a group of powerful humans fighting against hordes of demons to save the future of mankind. While Versus has yet to confirm an anime adaptation, based on ONE's pedigree, it's only a matter of time until the series is brought to the small screen in some shape or form.