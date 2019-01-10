‘Mob Psycho 100’ Season 2 Introduces Mob’s Girlfriend

Mob Psycho 100 is back with a brand-new season, and it kicked things off with one surprising reveal. After all, it isn’t everyday that Shigeo ‘Mob’ Kageyama gets a girlfriend… but the question is whether he can keep them around?

This week, the second season of Mob Psycho 100 went live at long last, and it met up with Mob once more. The esper is still living his life closed off in an effort to control his psychic powers but even his tight-lidded emotions couldn’t hold up against a first date.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The premiere of Mob Psycho 100 II hit its halfway mark at an interesting point. Fans met up with Mob as the boy was asked out on a date by Emi, a girl who attends the same middle school. The cute girl asks if Mob will be her boyfriend, and the sudden turn of events leaves the boy flustered. Unsure of how to react, Mob goes along with the Emi’s plan, but it does not take him long to learn what is really going on with his date.

As it turns out, Emi asked out Mob after she ended up losing a bet. She wanted to impress her friends, so Emi ended up going through with the punishment. As you can imagine, the reveal wasn’t a happy one to make, but Mob did not let it weigh on him for long. In fact, the boy even comes to Emi’s defense when the girl finds herself bullied by her so-called friends when the episode closes.

Taunted by her friends, Emi has a manuscript she’s been working on ripped apart but such damage is child’s play for Mob. The boy comes upon his now-ex and uses his psychic powers to put the script back together. The act prompts Emi to see the boy in a whole new light, and it catches the eye of Tsubomi. The girl ends up thinking Mob isn’t “so bad” after she sees his kind act, giving the esper another shot with the girl he’s been pining for all these years.

Do you think Mob is going to grow up to be a heart breaker? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One-Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face. Making things worse was his hilarious mentor, Reigen, who has his own goals and wants for Mob.