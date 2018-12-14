‘Mob Psycho 100’ Season 2 Shares Intense New Trailer

Mob Psycho 100‘s second season is one of the most anticipated series returns in an especially packed 2019, and after a stunning first trailer, fans get another look at its big return with another slick trailer.

The newest trailer for the second season teases how intense the series will get along with giving fans a taste of its new opening theme, “99.9” as performed by the returning MOB CHOIR featuring sajou no hana.

The series revealed sajou no hana will be performing the ending theme, “Memosepia” as well. New cast members were announced as well with Akira Ishida as Keiji Mogami, Eriko Matsui as Emi, Taiten Kusunoki as Banshomaru Shinra, Teruyuki Tanzawa as Kirin Jodo, and M.A.O. as Minori Asagiri.

Mob Psycho 100 II will officially premiere on January 7, 2019. Crunchyroll has also announced that the second season has been licensed and will be streaming on Crunchyroll as it airs in Japan. There will also be a special theater screening of the Mob Psycho 100 OVA, Mob Psycho 100 REIGEN: The Miraculous Unknown Psychic, along with the premiere episode of the second season just before then on January 5.

Much of the staff from the first season will be returning to handle the second. Yuzuru Tachikawa will once again serve as director, Hiroshi Seko will oversee the series composition, and Yoshimichi Kameda will again act as character designer. Studio Bones has been celebrating the upcoming premiere with a new visual for the series every month until its official start in January as well.

Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One-Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. The psychic tries his best to not stand out, but his powers often rope him into increasingly dangerous situations. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers.

However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face. Fans were quickly drawn to Mob’s drive to better himself through his own power, rather than rely on his untrustworthy gift, while the world itself starting coming down on him. Making things worse was his hilarious mentor, Reigen, who has his own goals and wants for Mob.