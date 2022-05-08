Mob Psycho 100 Teases Something Major for Mob's Birthday

✖

Mob Psycho 100 is teasing something big is coming fans' way as part of the celebrating for the titular Mob's birthday! Mob Psycho 100, much like ONE's other webcomic One-Punch Man, remains one of the most popular action anime series of some time, and the second season of the series wrapped up its run back in 2019. It wasn't until late last year that a third season of the anime was actually confirmed to be in the works, and it has quickly become one of the most anticipated anime returns. Now it seems like we might be getting some more information about the third season of the anime very soon.

The official Twitter account for Mob Psycho 100 previously teased fans with something potentially coming on May 12th, Mob's birthday, but their latest update now makes it concrete that something is certainly on the way. Telling fans to keep an eye out on the Twitter account on May 12th, it's yet to be revealed as to whether or not this will be related to the upcoming third season, but it's certainly an intriguing tease for what could possibly be coming our way. Check out the newest tease below:

5月12日はモブ君のお誕生日🎁

いよいよ今日を含めてあと7日…

もうしばらくお待ちください‼



MOB’s birthday is on May 12 which is just in a week's time🎉

Make sure to check out this twitter account on the day...#モブサイコ100 #mobpsycho100 pic.twitter.com/9O9Ui2IBdi — モブサイコ100 (@mobpsycho_anime) May 6, 2022

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 will be overseen by a new director, Takahiro Hasui (Bungo Stray Dogs), for studio Bones. It will feature a returning staff and cast, however, with Hiroshi Seko returning to handle series composition, Yoshimichi Kameda returns as character designer, Kazuhiro Wakabayashi returns as sound director, and Kenji Kawai returns to compose the music. Returning cast members confirmed so far include Setsuo Ito as Shigeo Kageyama (Mob), Takahiro Sakurai as Arataka Reigen, Akio Ohtsuka as Dimple, Miyu Irino as Ritsu Kageyama, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Teruki Hanazawa.

If you wanted to check out Mob Psycho 100's first two seasons before the third one hits, you can now find its entire current run streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the series as such, "Kageyama Shigeo, a.k.a. "Mob," is a boy who has trouble expressing himself, but who happens to be a powerful esper. Mob is determined to live a normal life and keeps his ESP suppressed, but when his emotions surge to a level of 100%, something terrible happens to him! As he's surrounded by false espers, evil spirits, and mysterious organizations, what will Mob think? What choices will he make? The anime based on the original story by ONE, the idol of the webcomic world and creator of One-Punch Man, is coming your way with animation by leading animation studio Bones!"

What do you think? Are you excited for Mob Psycho 100's new season? What did you think of the first two seasons of the anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!