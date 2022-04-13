Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Might Be Ready Drop a Update Soon

Mob Psycho 100 has kept a low profile since its third season was announced, and fans have been waiting patiently for any word on its comeback. After all, Bones Studio knocked the series out of the park with season two, and the expectations for season three are higher than ever. And now, it sounds like the show is ready to give fans the update they’ve been waiting for.

After all, Mob Psycho 100 has fans buzzing today, and we have a new post on social media to thank. As you can see below, the anime’s official Twitter profile hit fans with a teaser for May, and netizens think the set-up might have to do with season three.

そして…

5月12日はモブ君の誕生日ですね💡

モブ君の誕生日には…何かが……❔



Did you know May 12th is MOB's birthday?

You might want to make a note of that date…👀#モブサイコ100 #mobpsycho100 pic.twitter.com/9tzyFf2gTl — モブサイコ100 公式 (@mobpsycho_anime) April 13, 2022

The post in question simply reminds fans that Mob’s birthday is coming up soon as it takes place on May 12th. “You might want to make a note of that date,” the post teases, and clearly – fans are listening. After all, Mob Psycho 100 has been trending since this mysterious post went live, and we’re crossing our fingers here for a season three update as well.

Fans have known about the anime’s third season for a while now, but that is about as far as their knowledge goes. Mob Psycho 100 has been tight-lipped about the release since season two finished airing in April 2019. Following its very first season in 2016, Mob Psycho 100 came into its own with season two a few years back, and Bones Studio earned rave reviews for its handling back then. Now, the pressure is on to repeat success, and season three might lay the groundwork for such a win in just a few weeks.

What do you make of this new rumor? Are you crossing your fingers for an update on Mob Psycho 100? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.