Mob Psycho 100 Announces Season 3

If you are a fan of Mob Psycho 100, the last year or two have been a bit bleak. The series has kept quiet for the most part since its second season finished, and the anime’s last outing was a massive success. After wowing fans with season one, Mob Psycho 100 broke into the big time with season two and its gorgeous animation. And now, it has been officially confirmed that season three is on the way!

The big news was dropped today after Mob Psycho 100 wrapped up a little publicity stunt of theirs online. For those who have been following along, the anime’s official Twitter has been teasing fans this past week with a mysterious countdown. The page would post Mob’s energy level as he neared his 100% limit day by day. Well, today marked the 100% advent, and Mob Psycho 100 brought season three to life as such.

Of course, many fans suspected this was on the way. The manga is finished at this point, and Mob Psycho 100 lends itself to a TV series rather than a movie. Fans would never complain about a full feature starring Reigen, but netizens know what suits their favorite series the best. Mob Psycho 100 has been begging for season three, and Studio Bones will deliver it before long.

For now, fans know season three is on the way, and they expect Mob Psycho 100 to launch its new episodes in 2022. No official return date has been shared at this point. But if the supernatural series makes its return next year, then 2022 will be stacked with top-tier titles. From Chainsaw Man to Attack on Titan and more, the year will be a good one for anime, and Mob will only add to the hype.

If you are not caught up with Mob Psycho 100 at the moment, you can find its first two seasons streaming online through Crunchyroll. As for the manga, you can read up on the series by ONE courtesy of Dark Horse Comics at your nearest bookstore. You can find the manga’s official synopsis below for more details:

“What’s his secret to busting ghosts while keeping prices low? Well, first, he’s a fraud, and second, he pays the guy who’s got the real psychic power-his student assistant Shigeo-less than minimum wage. Shigeo is an awkward but kind boy whose urge to help others and get along with them is bound up with the mental safety locks he’s placed on his own emotions. Reigen knows he needs to exploit Shigeo to stay in business, yet for better or worse he’s also his mentor and counselor. And he also knows whenever the normally repressed kid’s emotions reach level 100, it may unleash more psychic energy than either of them can handle!”

What do you think of this big announcement? Did you expect Mob Psycho 100 to okay a third season this whole time?