Mob Psycho 100 Actor Teases the Anime’s Mystery Announcement

Mob Psycho 100 has been quiet for a bit, but fans know there is more waiting underneath the surface. The hit series climbed to fame years ago, and its second season put Mob Psycho 100 on the map. And now, the star behind the anime is commenting on the show’s recent press stunt.

The whole thing began a few days back when Mob Psycho 100 got fans on Twitter buzzing. As you may have seen, the anime’s official page began posting mysterious photos counting percentage points. Obviously, this is a reference to Mob as the gifted esper much reach 100% power to unlock his true talent, and the count reached 97% the other night.

However, it seems this count was celebrated in a new way. Setsuo Ito, the actor who plays Mob, took the time to comment on the post. “97%…! Only 3% more to go!”

As you can guess, Ito’s comment has Mob Psycho 100 fans geeking out, and they want to know whether the actor has any involvement with the tease. If he does, then it seems an anime comeback is imminent, and netizens have wanted as much since 2019. The hit series went viral with its second season which ends ahead of the pandemic. After two years, fans want to see more of Mob in action, and Ito is the one who would give them such a gift.

For now, fans have to be patient as Mob Psycho 100 still has some days to go before it hits 100%. Of course, netizens are very eager to see what’s up and most want a season three to be announced. But if the series has anything up its sleeves, a movie or even manga sequel could be in the works for all we know!

What do you think about the anime's little Twitter tease? Do you believe we're getting Mob Psycho 100 season three?