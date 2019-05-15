Most Popular Gundam Titles In America Ranked

The Mobile Suit Gundam series is expansive. In the public eye for pop culture, Gundam has become so popular that statues have even been erected in Japan honoring the series. Originally airing in 1979 with Mobile Suit Gundam, the series spawned a number of follow ups and sold over 500 million plastic models to boot. Nozomi Entertainment, the current producers of the Gundam animes for North America, took questions from its Twitter Account, breaking down the rankings of the highest selling Gundam franchises from its records.

Nozomi Entertainment ranked the most popular Gundam anime series with Gundam Wing being first, Gundam MS 08th Team coming in second, and G Gundam rounding out the list in third place.

Right now, Gundam Wing is the most popular. 08th MS Team is 2nd and G Gundam is 3rd. — Nozomi Entertainment (@NozomiEnt) May 15, 2019

These three Gundam series all were run on the popular Cartoon Network block, Toonami, insuring their popularity ranking here. Gundam Wing was the first Gundam series aired on the anime block, even being played “uncut and unedited” at Midnight on weeknights, acting as a precursor to the popular Adult Swim. MS 08th Team and G Gundam also followed suit, eventually having their own brief runs on Toonami but clearly holding a place in fans’ memories.

The three series differ vastly in terms of their stories and styles with Gundam Wing following a group of teenage pilots sporting advanced Gundam models from different backgrounds. 08th MS Team functioned almost as a mix between “The Vietnam War with Gundams” and “Romeo and Juliet”. Finally, G Gundam was almost akin to the popular video game, Street Fighter, creating a worldwide fighting league that featured different countries each sporting their own unique Gundams. So popular is the series of Gundam in fact, that a live action movie is being produced by Hollywood.

Nozomi Entertainment lists itself with the following description: “One of the anime industry’s oldest publishers, the company was originally established in 1987 as “The Right Stuf International.” Initially focusing on the acquisition of classic 1960s anime, the company’s first major home video release came in 1989 with the release of Osamu Tezuka’s Astro Boy. This was quickly followed by the release of other titles such as Gigantor, Kimba the White Lion, and Tobor the 8th Man. With the initial success of these early series, The Right Stuf International expanded its reach to include newer shows such as Toward the Terra, The Irresponsible Captain Tylor, Boogiepop Phantom, Gravitation, His and Her Circumstances, To Heart, Comic Party, Ninja Nonsense and Yamamoto Yohko.”

