The Worlds Of Gundam That Need To Be Revisited

One of the biggest new anime productions of 2020 for the Gundam franchise was set to be the sequel to the original anime series in Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash, but with the film delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, we thought now would be the perfect time to wade through the series and think which worlds of the anime would be best to revisit. One of the major strengths of the Gundam series is the ability to translate the mechs into entirely new universes and story lines, and there are definitely some arcs that well deserve sequels! Which world would you like to revisit in the franchise of Mobile Suit: Gundam?

Gundam Wing (Photo: Sunrise )

Gundam Wing

For many anime fans in North America, Gundam Wing was the first time they were able to experience the Gundam series with its arrival on Cartoon Network's Toonami. Luckily, creating a sequel to this series would be one of the eastiest to make considering that a light novel sequel already exists in the form of Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: Frozen Teardrop. Translating the sequel series into an anime adaptation would certainly give fans a good look into what the world of the young Gundam pilots looks like decades following what is considered by many to be one of the greatest series in the franchise.

Mobile Fighter G Gundam

G Gundam is one of the most insane series in the Gundam franchise, featuring a universe wide tournament that sees fighters taking the reins of mech suits to battle against one another for supremacy. What made this series so much different from the other series of the franchise was its willingness to portray the mechs as brawlers rather than the space faring, gun touting suits of old. While the characters were given a definitive conclusion during the finale of G Gundam, this universe certainly could allow for a new tournament in the future with a new cast!

Mobile Suit Gunda: The 08th MS Team

The series which took place during the One Year War in the original Gundam series would work well with a sequel that were to take the aesthetic and guerilla combat within The MS 08th Team. Though the main plot follows a typical "Romeo And Juleit" style story with the main characters, the Gundams themselves being placed into jungle terrain and underground rumbles is an easy set up for a potential sequel down the line.

Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt

Gundam Thunderbolt was another side story in the major story line of the original Gundam series, but its story established just how horrific war could be, with or without mech suits. As the two sides of the confrontation battle over a specific sector, we are given looks inside to each faction, realizing that there ultimately wasn't a "right side" of the battle, but simply people fighting one another for different causes.