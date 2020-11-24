Funimation to Stream Mobile Suit Gundam, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed, And More

✖

This Thanksgiving, you'd best set the table for the arrival of some mech suits, as Funimation has released the news that it will be streaming anime series from the Mobile Suit: Gundam franchise in the titular series, Mobile Suit: Gundam Seed, Gundam Unicorn, and more! With 2020 still waiting for the launch of the "Walking Gundam", a life sized statue in Japan that will be able to walk across the earth beneath its feet, this is definitely a nice precursor as the company behind bringing Dragon Ball Z to the West is giving fans the ability to stream some of the biggest mech anime series!

Mobile Suit: Gundam's original series premiered in 1979, with the anime focusing on the battle between the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon, being represented by the hero Amuro and the villain in Char. With this original outing landing shortly on Funimation, debuting on the streaming service on November 25th, fans will have the opportunity to relive some of the biggest moments of the anime franchise that has become the biggest example of mech suits in the medium. With Funimation's streaming service already filled with the likes of Dragon Ball, One Piece, Full Metal Alchemist, and more, Gundam is definitely going to be in good company!

Funimation shared the big news via their Official Twitter Account, letting fans of Mobile Suit: Gundam know that they would have the ability to stream a number of episodes from across the anime's franchise right before Thanksgiving this year with the original series and a number of its follow up series:

🤖 The granddaddy of all mecha anime is coming. 🤖

Get ready to suit up for Mobile Suit Gundam, Mobile Suit Gundam SEED and more, available to stream 11/25.

Check it out: https://t.co/XtYTgb20g3 pic.twitter.com/ErLEQ8TLv4 — Funimation (@FUNimation) November 24, 2020

The world of Gundam is no stranger from arriving onto streaming services, as a number of series and movies from the franchise have arrived on the likes of Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll and more. With streaming services vying for the top spot when it comes to the world of anime, this is another notch in Funimation's belt as it brings some of the most legendary Mobile Suit Gundam stories to its platform.

Will you be binging Mobile Suit: Gundam this Thanksgiving? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Gundam!