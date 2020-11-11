New Mobile Suit Gundam Movie Announces Release Date Following COVID Delay

✖

Mobile Suit Gundam as a franchise has had to suffer a series of hits as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, with the 2020 Summer Olympics having to delay its event focusing on the "G Satellite", but it seems as if the upcoming film of Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash has been given a concrete release date! With the movie taking place in the original universe that introduced us to the mech suits known as "Gundams", Hathaway's Flash will introduce a new character that is the spiritual successor to both the hero and villain of the original series.

Hathaway's Flash was originally introduced as a series of novels, taking place years after the original series created by Yoshiyuki Tomino, following the terrorist Hathaway Noa as he attempts to wage war against the Earth Federation. Being seen as the successor to both Amuro and Char, the original "hero and villain" of the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon, the upcoming feature length film is set to hit theaters in Japan in 2021. With the likes of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train tearing up the charts when it comes to box office numbers in the East, it's clear that anime will continue to be a driving force in Japan!

Twitter User SugoiLITE shared the big announcement that Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash will be released on May 7th, 2021, releasing a brand new visual that will get fans hyped for the movie that is taking us back to the original anime universe that got the Gundam franchise started:

The first part of anime film "Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash" previously delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic now scheduled for May 7, 2021. New key visual unveiled. pic.twitter.com/KlJASG2aRE — Sugoi LITE (@SugoiLITE) November 11, 2020

Though Gundam was hit hard in a number of different ways thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic, the popular figures of Gunplas, aka Gundam plastic models, have become a hot ticket item for fans that are looking to pass the time during quarantine. With anime franchises around the world shifting a number of projects, it's fantastic to see that the medium is roaring back with the release of plenty of new movies and series.

Are you hyped for the arrival of this new Gundam film? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Gundam franchise!