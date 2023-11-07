Gundam Announces Grand Prix Arrival

Mobile Suit Gundam remains one of the most popular mech anime franchises in the world today. With several new anime projects on the horizon, and hot off the heels of the success of The Witch From Mercury, the anime franchise is taking the opportunity to be a part at this year's Grand Prix race in Las Vegas. The Formula 1 Race will see a Gundam-themed vehicle enter the race, various Gundam statues, and driver Yuki Tsunoda wearing attire to look like a Gundam pilot.

The Gundam series first made landfall with its initial anime series in 1979. Since its debut, the franchise has gained longevity thanks in part to creating stories across numerous universes that are all united by involving different iterations of the mech suits. Entering the Grand Prix is a major testament to how popular the anime franchise has become around the world.

Gundam Grand Prix

A new video has been released to promote Gundam's arrival to the world-renowned race, showing off the vehicle and the driver that are both modeled for the popular anime franchise. Alongside the vehicle in the Formula 1 Race, various figures of the new Gundam design will be sold to fans.

The President of Bandai Namco, Karim Farghaly, had this to say when it came to the popular mech franchise becoming a part at this month's Grand Prix, "One of the longest running Sci-Fi franchises in the world, GUNDAM has always been able to connect with fans all around the globe with its featured themes of heroism, standing up to adversity, and overcoming tremendous odds, mirroring in fiction the real-life challenges Formula 1 drivers face each and every race. We partnered with Scuderia AlphaTauri because of their vision and cooperation to help bring GUNDAM to the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix in a way that will be memorable and meaningful to both Formula 1 fans and GUNDAM fans alike."

Fabian Wrabetz, the director of Marketing and Communications at Scuderia AlphaTauri, the company that helped to establish this unique crossover, had this to say about the partnership, ""GUNDAM is a globally recognized and beloved media franchise with passionate fans in every corner of the world. We immediately embraced the GUNDAM spirit and are delighted to welcome them as a partner of Scuderia AlphaTauri for the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix. This will be a collaboration to remember with multiple on and off-track activations that will push the limits of fan engagement in a fun and exciting way."

Via Press Release