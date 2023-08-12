Biggest Anime Conventions in The United States

Anime is becoming a big deal in North America, with technology helping fans to see many anime adaptations, and read many manga series, at the same time as residents of Japan. With recent years seeing anime sales skyrocket, said sales have maintained their levels even after the alleviation of restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. If you live in the United States of America and want to check out some of the biggest anime conventions in the West, we have just the list for you to check out. Japan still has quite a few anime conventions that haven't physically made their way to North America, though the COVID pandemic did cause many cons to take the opportunity to present their panels online for fans to stream live. While the world of anime conventions did see a big casualty in the form of Crunchyroll Expo deciding to not return this year, in favor of the streaming service focusing on other conventions, the anime game is continuing to see some big growth. Most recently, San Diego Comic-Con saw quite a few anime companies, brands, and franchises take part in the yearly event devoted to all things pop culture. What is your favorite anime convention? Do you want to see a specific anime convention in Japan make the jump to North America? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of anime conventions.

Anime Expo (Photo: Anime Expo) Anime Expo has been a major anime convention since it first opened its doors in the 1990s. With the growth of anime in popularity, this California-based convention saw some wild numbers in attendance when it came to this year's event. If you happened to miss the latest convention, fear not, as next year's has already been confirmed and will take place from July 4th to 7th at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Here's an official description of Anime Expo according to the covnention's website, "Anime Expo (AX) started in 1991 as "Anime Con" by the members of UC Berkeley's anime club, Cal Animage Alpha. While AX has grown drastically over the years, the core goal has remained the same: to welcome attendees for a fun and memorable experience. Each year, Anime Expo brings together fans and industry from Japan, the US, and all over the world for the largest celebration of Japanese pop culture in North America. Anime Expo features the best in Japanese entertainment, music, fashion, and video games. Anime Expo is organized by SPJA, a 501c3 non-profit organization with a mission to inspire the world through Japanese animation and culture." prevnext

Otakon (Photo: Otakon) First beginning in Baltimore, Maryland, Otakon became one of the biggest anime conventions on the East Coast in North America. First beginning in 1994, the anime convention recently made the jump from Baltimore to Washington, DC, but the event certainly has not suffered in the face of the locale change. Otakon 2024 has been confirmed to take place from August 2nd to 4th next summer, so you have plenty of time to prepare. Here's an official description for the convention from Otakon's website, "Founded in 1994, Otakon is an annual convention held in the summer months to celebrate Asian pop culture (anime, manga, music, movies, video games, etc) and its fandom. The event runs from Friday to Sunday and is packed with a schedule that has tons to do. In 2017, Otakon moved to our new home, the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in our nation's capital of Washington, DC." prevnext

Anime NYC (Photo: Anime NYC) Anime NYC first swung open its doors in 2017, making the convention in the Big Apple quite fresh with some of the other big anime movers and shakers in the United States. The next Anime NYC is set to take place this fall, taking place from November 17th to 19th at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. While the full guest list and panels breakdown have yet to be revealed, the convention has been known to have some big features for fans in the past. Here's an official description of Anime NYC from the convention itself, "Anime NYC is New York City's anime convention! A showcase of the best of Japanese pop culture in the biggest city in America, Anime NYC brings anime fans and publishers together for three days of unique exhibits, exclusive screenings, extensive panels, and appearances by some of the biggest creators in Japan. Join us for a celebration of Japanese animation, manga, and cosplay in the heart of NYC." prevnext

MomoCon (Photo: MomoCon) First starting in 2005, MomoCon is the biggest anime convention in Atlanta, Georgia. Next year's convention will take place from May 24th to 27th, following a successful event earlier this year that netted tens of thousands of attendees. Here's an official description for Momo-Con from the event's website, "MomoCon brings together fans of Japanese Anime, American Animation, Comics, Video Games, and Tabletop Games to celebrate their passion by costuming / cosplay, browsing the huge exhibitors hall, meeting celebrity voice talent, designers, and writers behind their favorite shows, games, and comics and much much more over this 4 day event." prevnext