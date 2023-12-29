Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Is Already One of TV's Most-Pirated Shows

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has been Apple TV+'s television series that further explores Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse, so it's not surprising to see Godzilla make more than a few appearances. The series has managed to strike a chord with kaiju fans by taking viewers into the past and present of a world besieged by kaiju, which has earned Monarch a nefarious note this year. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has become one of the most "pirated" series of the year, proving the popularity of the kaiju to this day.

2023 was a giant year for Godzilla, not just thanks to Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, but thanks to the lizard king's return to the silver screen. Godzilla Minus One has been one of the most successful entries in the king of the monsters' movie history, featuring one of the scariest takes on the kaiju to date. Focusing on Japan immediately following World War 2, this universe is far different from that of the MonsterVerse as Godzilla is no friend to humanity this time around. While the director of the film has hinted at the idea that a sequel might eventually arrive, it might be some time before we return to the world of Minus One.

Godzilla and Company Pirated in 2023

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters was the seventh most pirated series of 2023, which is all the more surprising considering the series hasn't finished its first season as of yet. The show recently released its eighth episode, meaning there is only one installment left before this first season comes to an end. At present, a second season has yet to be confirmed, though the MonsterVerse will return in 2024. If you're looking for the list of the most pirated shows, you can check them out below:

1.) The Last of Us

2.) The Mandalorian

3.) Loki

4.) Ahsoka

5.) Secret Invasion

6.) Silo

7.) Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

8.) Tulsa King

9.) Gen V

10.) Ted Lasso

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will bring 'Zilla back to the silver screen in 2024. Rather than fighting the ruler of Skull Island in this sequel, the king of the monsters will be teaming up with the giant ape to take on a new threat to the world at large. Luckily, both monsters are receiving some wild upgrades in their upcoming brawl.

