New Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Trailer Released: Watch

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is ready to explore the unseen side of kaijus. Years ago, the MonsterVerse got started with Godzilla's big-screen comeback. Over the years, the titanic IP has churned out tons of films, and now Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is taking the MonsterVerse to TV. Now, the show has dropped an epic new trailer, and it plays out a wild story.

As you can see below, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters puts its intense story on blast with this new clip. We meet a young woman on the hunt to resolve the mystery of her father's absence and his ties with Monarch. Paired with an unlikely group, our heroine finds herself on a wild journey that triggers her own past with Godzilla and his showdown in San Francisco. And as you can tell, a series of tense flashbacks will tie our leads together with Monarch.

Produced by Legendary Television, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is the latest project to tackle the MonsterVerse. Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, and Ren Watabe head up the show's lead cast. Apple TV+ will bring Monarch: Legacy of Monsters to life on November 17th. So if you need to brush up on the MonsterVerse, we recommend you check out Godzilla (2014) before diving into this big show.

If you want to know more about Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, the show has put out an official blurb, so you can read its synopsis here: "Following the epic battle between Godzilla and the MUTOs that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, two siblings, following in their father's footsteps, uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw, taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives."

