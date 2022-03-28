Next MonsterVerse Director Search is Narrowing, Says New Report

A new report seems to have gotten closer to pointing out a new director for the next major MonsterVerse project! It had seemed like Legendary and Toho’s major Kaiju experiment was coming to an end with the final film in its quadrilogy, Godzilla vs. Kong. This film built on the foundation set by the previous films to bring the MonsterVerse to its climax. But while it had ended, there was still room left over to continue with Legendary’s kaiju packed world. In fact, thanks to the movie’s success at the box office during the pandemic, Legendary revealed their intention to continue the MonsterVerse with new projects.

Following the release of Godzilla vs. Kong and news of its success, early reports started to wind up over the MonsterVerse’s next project. Tentatively titled Son of Kong, it was teased that Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard was in early talks to direct the next MonsterVerse follow up. Though there have been very little details on the new movie just yet, an update from Production Weekly (as spotted by @KaijuNewsOutlet on Twitter) seems to continue that report as the Son of Kong film is reportedly moving forward with Wingard attached to direct.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is far from an official confirmation, but does fall in line with the reports that have been popping up over the last year. Titles thrown around the reports had seemed like Son of Kong was going to be the next entry in the MonsterVerse. The title comes from a sequel to the original King Kong film that released back in 1933. The film involved the characters from the first film returning to Skull Island and they stumbled upon another large ape they had assumed to be Kong’s child. With reports of the new film beginning production potentially in the next year, we might see some concrete movement on this just yet.

As for now, the MonsterVerse will officially be continuing with a new TV series coming to Apple TV+. This new series has yet to reveal any concrete details about its content either, and reportedly delayed its initially planned start date, but it’s still very much set within Legendary’s larger expanded universe. And if continues with a new film, fans might get to see how this Titan filled world expands next.

What do you think? What are you hoping to see from the next MonsterVerse movie? Who are you hoping to see direct the new movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!