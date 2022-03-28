MonsterVerse’s First TV Series May Have Hit a Delay

Earlier this year, fans were informed the MonsterVerse would live on in the wake of Godzilla vs Kong, and we have Apple TV+ to thank in part. After all, the service is spearheading a live-action TV series set in the franchise, but little other information is known about the series. That is, until a new report went live this week suggesting the show has hit a bit of a delay.

The update comes from Production Weekly as the trade listed out details for the MonsterVerse TV show. It was there the unnamed series admitted it would be shifting the start of principal photography. Rather than starting as planned this May, it will not begin in July of this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At this point, there is no word on how this shift may impact the show as a whole. Apple TV+ has not given any official info regarding the series’ release date or cast. The delay could be due in part to the project’s staff acquisition. We do know Chris Black and Matt Fraction are overseeing the show as co-creators alongside Toho Co. executives Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita.

As for the series itself, Apple TV+ confirmed it will take place after the original Godzilla (2015) movie. “Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the series explores one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch,” the company’s description reads.

READ MORE: Godzilla vs. Power Rangers Releases New Trailer: Watch | Godzilla vs Kong Sequel Shares New Filming Details | Godzilla: Toho’s Next Kaiju Project Reportedly Reveals First Details

This is not the only project spinning through the MonsterVerse right now. According to recent updates, a sequel to Godzilla vs Kong is in the works under director Adam Wingard. Little is known about the movie, but reports suggest its working title is Son of Kong.

What do you make of this latest MonsterVerse update? Where would you like to see this TV series go…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.