Legendary’s MonsterVerse Gives Update on Its Next Movie

Godzilla Vs. Kong was one of the biggest movies of 2021, seeing the lizard king battle against the ruler of Skull Island, with the king of the monsters maintaining his crown. Now, with Legendary announcing that Godzilla and the Titans are set to return in an Apple+ TV series, it seems that the kaiju are still set to hit the silver screen in the future as the MonsterVerse has been confirmed to have a new movie in the works.

Details about the new television series are few and far between at this point, with the news hot off the presses, but there were rumors swirling last year when it came to the creation of a new movie in the MonsterVerse. The man who directed the crossover film that saw Godzilla and King Kong trading blows, Adam Wingard, was rumored to be returning in the future with a new movie, with many believing that it was working under the running title of “Son of Kong,” This tile would hint at the idea of a new generation of giant monsters taking the reins of the MonsterVerse, though it would be interesting to see how the upcoming television series would play into this upcoming new film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Godzilla Vs. Kong did feature the two biggest giant monsters in the world facing one another, it threw a giant monkey wrench into the battle as Mechagodzilla was introduced into the franchise for the first time. Luckily, the giant lizard and ape were able to put aside their differences and defeat the mechanical doppelganger, but the upcoming television series could certainly see the villain make a return. On top of this, there are still plenty of giant beasts that are wandering the Earth within Legendary Pictures’ franchise, as Godzilla: King of the Monsters confirmed that the lizard king was ruling over them following the defeat of King Ghidorah and Rodan.

On the flip side, there has yet to be any announcements of a new movie for Godzilla in Japan, with the last entry being released featuring the king of the monsters being Shin Godzilla, created by Hideaki Anno of Neon Genesis Evangelion fame.

What MonsterVerse project are you most excited for? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Godzilla and company.