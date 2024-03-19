The Most Popular Anime on Crunchyroll, Ranked

Anime is bigger than ever these days. While the medium wriggled its way into mainstream culture decades ago, anime has never been as universal as it is today. Thanks to the Internet and social media, anime has become the go-to medium for millions of fans. Of course, services like Crunchyroll helped bring much of that anime to netizens, and now a new report is breaking down the site's most popular titles.

The extensive list cropped up on Reddit courtesy of Arcii as it ranks the top 300 anime titles on Crunchyroll. With about 1,800 titles to sort through, the list ranks the most popular series based on their review count. So if you can guess the winner, be our guest!

For the top ten picks, you can read the list below:

One Piece



Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba



Jujutsu Kaisen



Chainsaw Man



Spy x Family



Attack on Titan



Solo Leveling



My Hero Academia



Mushoku Tensei



Naruto Shippuden



As you can see, One Piece dominated the list and set the curve with nearly 420k reviews. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba came in second with under 375k to its name, and then MAPPA Studios had a number of successes after. Most impressively, Solo Leveling made its way on to this list even though the anime premiered back in July. The adaptation managed to outperform classics like Naruto, so don't discount Solo Leveling!

When it comes to the top twenty picks, plenty more familiar titles litter the list. Black Clover claimed the 20th spot with nearly 121k reviews. Blue Lock followed Asta in the next spot, so for those curious about the next ten ranks, you can read the winners below:

Black Clover



Blue Lock



That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime



My Dress-Up Darling



Hell's Paradise



Classroom of the Elite



The Rising of the Shield Hero



Mashle: Magic and



The Apothecary Diaries



Horimiya



Clearly, Crunchyroll thrives off shonen as many of its picks stem from the genre. However, there are some isekai asides and even a rom-com entry with Horimiya. The site has an anime for every preference. So if you haven't checked out the service yet, its library is just waiting to be explored.

What do you think about this Crunchyroll breakdown? Did your favorite anime make the top of the list? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!