Kaiju No. 8 Anime Drops New Key Visual, Character Posters

Kaiju No. 8 is one of the major anime adaptations making their premiere next month, and the anime is getting ready for its premiere with a new key visual and character posters to help hype it up! The Spring 2024 anime schedule has a lot of promising new shows that will kick off their respective runs next month, and one of the huge anime adaptations fans have their eyes on is Kaiju No. 8. First announced to be in the works some time ago, it's finally time to see how Naoya Matsumoto's manga series makes the jump to our screens.

Kaiju No. 8 will be making its worldwide debut beginning this April, and it will be introducing fans to a wide cast of fighters that are facing off against the Kaiju threats seen in the new anime series. With the anime only a couple of weeks away from its premiere, Kaiju No. 8 has dropped some cool new posters highlighting Kafka's Kaiju No. 8 transformation, Reno Ichikawa, and Mina Ashiro. These three characters play a big part in the new series, and you can check out each of them below:

Kaiju No. 8 Anime Release Date

Kaiju No. 8 will be premiering on April 13th with both Crunchyroll and X as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule. Starring the likes of Masaya Fukunishi as Kafka Hibino, Wataru Kato as Reno Ichikawa, Fairouz Ai as Kikoru Shinomiya, Asami Seto as Mina Ashiro, and Kengo Kawanishi as Soshiro Hoshina and more, Kaiju No. 8 begins to tease itself as such, "In a world plagued by threatening creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japan Defense Force to defeat them. 'Let's wipe out the Kajju together.' Kafka pledged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused him to abandon his lifelong ambition. He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper, Inc., a professional cleaning company that specialises in cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles."

The synopsis continues with, "Meanwhile, Mina Ashiro is now the Captain of the Defense Force's 3rd Division. As it stands, he is currently unworthy of fighting Kaiju alongside her. At work, Kafka crosses paths with the highly motivated Reno Ichikawa. Reno's undying determination to join the Defense Force leaves no room for failure. His perseverance reawakens Kafka's ambition of standing next to Mina as they protect humanity from Kaiju together. A dream frozen by time, thawed by a burning promise."

How are you liking the look of Kaiju No. 8's anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!