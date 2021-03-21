Mushoku Tensei Cosplay Highlights the Sword King Ghislaine

✖

One Mushoku Tensei cosplay has highlighted one of the standouts of its big debut season, Ghislaine Dedoldia. Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation has made its big debut with the Winter 2021 anime season, and fans have taken notice of just how much like previous Isekai franchises this newest series is. Well, "new" isn't exactly the right word for it however as while this is the anime debut of the long running light novel series, Rifujin na Magonote's novels have been previously credited with leading the way for many of the Isekai franchises and ideas that came in the years since its launch in 2012.

Mushoku Tensei, like many of the Isekai subgenre, features a lead who has been given a second chance at life. Formerly a shut-in who was so locked up in his house that he even skipped his parents' funeral, he's given another chance when he finds himself reincarnated in a fantasy like world full of magic and other major characters. This includes the talented fighter, Ghislaine, who is one of the few people who had managed to work her way to the high rank of Sword King. Now artist @haneame_cos has brought this fighter to life with some awesome cosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation started out as a series of novels (that's right, before they became the more popular light novel medium) that did spark a lot of the reincarnation Isekai subgenre takes that we had seen in action years later. The nature of its impact on the rest of the subgenre is a little more complicated than that as it's about the popularity of the series more than anything, but now fans can see why with this newest anime release.

It might seem like it's cribbing ideas from these other releases, but it's kind of the other way around. Now with it officially making its debut and starting a whole new arc with its latest string of episodes (unfortunately not seeming to involve Ghislaine as the previous arc did), there's a chance it'll have the same impact with anime fans as it once did with its big novel release!

But what do you think of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation's big anime debut so far? Curious to see where this franchise can go from here? Where does Ghislaine rank among your favorites of the series so far?