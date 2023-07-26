Mushoku Tensei Producer Recounts the Big Challenge Facing Season 2

There have been some big anime comebacks in this summer anime season. While the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen and Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War might be at the top of the charts overall, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation might reign supreme in the Isekai world. With Rudeus recently making a comeback in the Isekai's second season, we here at ComicBook.com recently had the opportunity to chat with Producer Nobuhiro Osawa about the toughest challenge of the new season.

The Isekai genre, for those who might be unaware, will normally focus on a mundane protagonist who is transported to a supernatural world. In Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, the series focuses on its main character who was a shut-in during his old life but is now a successful sorcerer in this new world. While the series doesn't break the wheel in terms of Isekai tropes, it does make for a solid entry in the genre.

Jobless Reincarnation: The Biggest Challenge of Season 2

In discussing the new season, Osawa noted that this was the first production by Studio Bind, making for quite the premiere project for the production house, "The Jobless Reincarnation was produced by studio bind and this was our first production. We needed a lot of staff to adapt. It takes a lot and a couple of years. The time required was hard and the staff acquisition was hard as some people did not return. We are a new studio. Producing at this scale is hard for a small studio."

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, you can catch its first season, and the first episodes of its second, on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the Isekai series, "A 34-year-old virgin loser is kicked out of his home by his family and realized that his life is completely over. As he regrets wasting his life, a truck runs him over and he died. When he wakes up, he's in a world of sword and sorcery! Reborn as a baby named Rudeus, he decides that this time, he'll live a life he won't regret. Using his knowledge from his past life, he quickly develops a talent for magic, and is given a small girl as a tutor. He also meets a beautiful quarter-elf with emerald green hair. The new life he always wanted is about to begin. A fantasy story about living the life you've always wanted begins here!"

Have you been digging the return of Jobless Reincarnation?