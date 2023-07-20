Mushoku Tensei Exec Explains Why Isekai Anime Is Bigger Than Ever

It's hard to deny that the Isekai genre has become big business for the anime industry. One of the biggest Isekai series of the summer anime season is Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, which has recently begun its second season from Studio Bind. Recently, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to talk with Bind's CEO, Nobuhiro Osawa, as to his thoughts regarding the genre and what he is most looking forward to when it comes to the second season featuring Rudy and his magical allies.

If you're unfamiliar with what an Isekai is, it is a series that will normally feature a protagonist taken from their "normal world" to one which can be filled with magic, monsters, and various forms of the supernatural. Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is a prime example of this genre, with its star Rudeus going from a Japanese shut-in to a spell-slinging sorcerer. Joining this series from Studio Bind, other Isekai examples include the likes of Sword Art Online, Log Horizon, Overlord, and even Inuyasha to name a few.

Bind's CEO Explains Isekai's Popularity

In starting the conversation, ComicBook.com's Megan Peters asked Studio Bind's CEO, Nobuhiro Osawa, why he has leaned into the Isekai genre and his approach to anime in general, "Many isekai, and but also other genre in anime, have become successful. If I think about it – Danmachi (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?), Sword Art Online, Mushoku Tensei are successful but honestly, I want to make these anime in the first place as it is interesting. So I say okay. I like this so I want to make this genre. It works for me. More than wanting to stand out, I just like them. That is really the origin story. This isn't limited to this show but any I have done."

Osawa then explained what he is most looking forward to when it comes to the second season of Jobless Reincarnation, "For me, it is really the audience reaction. The first time you premiere an anime, that reaction is priceless and critical to life. The feedback. It makes you want to make anime."

