Mushoku Tensei Just Dropped the Anime's Darkest Episode Yet

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 has been following Rudeus Greyrat as he's been dealing with depression and feelings of abandonment after Eris suddenly left him at the end of the first season, and the newest episode brought things to their darkest yet as the anime explored the true root of Rudeus' issues with some intense moments. Mushoku Tensei Season 2 has been showcasing Rudeus at his lowest as he's been trying to get over his loss of Eris and trying to move on and find new friends despite his overbearing feelings of sadness, loneliness, and self-degradation. But it's gotten tougher.

The first few episodes of Mushoku Tensei Season 2 has seen Rudeus slowly get closer to a new party, Counter Arrow, and following his saving of Sara in the previous episode, the two have become much closer. So close in fact that Sara was willing to go to bed with Rudeus, but he's still so weighed down by his past that he's not able to perform. This kicks off a slate of even greater depression and self-hatred as the episode continues that it ultimately peaks with his attempted suicide before he gets some of the right kind of help.

this scene is the reason why #MushokuTensei felt real, you dont see that in most of anime today #anime #animetwt pic.twitter.com/tDx3bI0cjp — katsuragi misato (@tyrenelindstar) July 23, 2023

Mushoku Tensei: Why Rudeus Attempts Suicide

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 3 sees Rudeus falling to perform, and Sara ultimately hates him for it and immediately leaves him. This sends him into a downward spiral where he drinks constantly, and the only one who offers any kind of help is Soldat, who had been hating him through the episodes so far. But in telling Soldat his physical issues, the two try to remedy it by taking Rudeus to a professional, who also fails to help Rudeus in the way he truly needs. Because it's a psychological and emotional issue.

Not only was Rudeus not over Eris' abandonment, but this is compounding with his former life into a full fear of women that's made him even more depressed as a result. He accidentally dismisses Sara towards the end of the episode in a drunken rant, and ends up feeling so distressed that he tries to take his life before Soldat prevents. It's here that Soldat offers him so more help by inviting him into a labyrinth mission he and his own party are going on. Hopefully this will serve as the first needed step to helping Rudeus overcoming his traumas in some way.

What did you think of Mushoku Tensei's newest Season 2 episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!