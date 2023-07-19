Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Shares Episode 3 Promo

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and Jujutsu Kaisen’s comeback are two of the biggest events of the summer anime season, but in the realm of isekai, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation reigns supreme this season. As Rudy continues to navigate his way through a world of magic and mystery, the second season has revealed a preview for its upcoming third episode. Rudeus has been dealing with some major challenges in his new life, but it looks like his love life is the next big obstacle that he’ll need to overcome.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation doesn’t break the wheel when it comes to isekai genre, but it is able to present a strong example of what makes the genre beloved in the anime world. Rudy was originally a shut-in in his old life, living off of his planets and spending his thirties avoiding society. Like many other isekai, Rudeus finds himself dying thanks to a traffic accident and reborn in a world where magic and monsters are the name of the game. Leaving his old life behind, Rudy is far from the shut-in that he once was.

Jobless Reincarnation Episode 3 Preview

Mushoku Tensei started with Rudy being born into this new world, following him into his adulthood as he found himself quite adept at the practice of magic. Beginning as a light novel in 2012, the series has plenty of material for potential future seasons of the anime adaptation past the current batch of episodes. With the Isekai genre continuing to gain steam in the anime world, a third season of the series isn’t out of the question.

Mushoku Tensei Season 2, Episode 3:



Title: Abrupt Approach.

Here’s an official description for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’s third episode of its second season, “After the incident in which Rudeus saved Sarah’s life, the way she interacted with her changed, and the distance between the two became closer. Sara asks Rudeus to buy a new dagger, so Rudeus goes on a date. The two of them have fun shopping and talk at the bar, and the atmosphere is heightened. Even though Eris crosses her mind, Rudeus makes up his mind after hearing Sarah’s attitude towards him…”

Have you been following Jobless Reincarnation’s second season? What has been your favorite isekai anime to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Mushoku Tensei.