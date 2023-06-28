Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Shares Season 2 Premiere Preview

The isekai genre has continued to pick up steam in recent years in the anime world. Normally focusing on a mundane protagonist who finds themselves transported into a world of magic and mystery, it would be a tough decision to pin down which example of the genre stands at the top of the list. Many anime fans might make an argument that Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is one of the forerunners in the isekai world and the anime adaptation has released a new preview for its season 2 premiere arriving next month.

Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 is set to arrive on July 2nd, returning to the story of Rudy as he navigates his way on his magical journey. Mushoku Tensei hits a lot of the standard "tropes" when it comes to the isekai genre, but many fans agree that the series is able to hit these points so well that it is one of the examples to watch. With the franchise housing novels, light novels, and manga series following Rudy years prior to the anime's release, the upcoming season will have some major moments to touch upon when it lands next month.

The Official Jobless Reincarnation website released new images for the upcoming "Episode 0", which will kick off season 2. It hasn't been revealed whether this episode will act as a recap installment or be filled entirely with new material, though these images certainly are new to the anime.

Preview of the episode 0 of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2!



The anime is scheduled for July 2!



✨More: https://t.co/pP6oCcPmMc pic.twitter.com/oFpxCSrQh0 — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) June 28, 2023

How to Watch Mushoku Tensei Season 2

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into one of the biggest isekai anime series, you can check out Mushoku Tensei's first season on Crunchyroll. The second season will also arrive on the streaming service next month. Here's how the streaming service describes the story of Rudy, "When a 34-year-old underachiever gets run over by a bus, his story doesn't end there. Reincarnated in a new world as an infant, Rudy will seize every opportunity to live the life he's always wanted. Armed with new friends, some freshly acquired magical abilities, and the courage to do the things he's always dreamed of, he's embarking on an epic adventure—with all of his past experience intact!"

