Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Part 2 Release Date Revealed With Trailer, Poster

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is returning for the second half of Season 2 later this Spring, and its release date has been announced with the first trailer and poster for the new episodes! Mushoku Tensei Season 2 was one of the most divisive anime releases last year as it tackled one of the most unique arcs in the series to date. Following Rudeus as he dealt with overcoming his trauma and erectile dysfunction, the end of the first half of the season saw him reuniting with Sylphie and opening up a whole new kind of path for his future from that point.

The end of Mushoku Tensei Season 2's first half revealed that the anime would be returning for the second wave of episodes some time in Spring 2024, and now a new update has announced that Part 2 will begin on April 7th in Japan. To give fans the first look at what's coming in the next half of the season as Rudeus and Sylphie begin their journey as an official couple, you can check out the first trailer for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Part 2 in the video above. You can also check out the first poster for the new episodes below.

How to Watch Mushoku Tensei Season 2

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 wrapped up its first 13 episodes last Summer, and will be airing its second and final cour on April 7th. This second half of the season will be running for 12 episodes as previously announced, and there's plenty of time to get back up to speed with everything that's happened so far. You can catch up with all of Mushoku Tensei's anime episodes so far now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the anime as such:

"A 34-year-old virgin loser is kicked out of his home by his family and realized that his life is completely over. As he regrets wasting his life, a truck runs him over and he died. When he wakes up, he's in a world of sword and sorcery! Reborn as a baby named Rudeus, he decides that this time, he'll live a life he won't regret. Using his knowledge from his past life, he quickly develops a talent for magic, and is given a small girl as a tutor. He also meets a beautiful quarter-elf with emerald green hair. The new life he always wanted is about to begin. A fantasy story about living the life you've always wanted begins here!"

