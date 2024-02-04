Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Is Getting a New Director

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is hard at work. Not long ago, the anime returned with season two, and the comeback of Mushoku Tensei left netizens on guard. Now, a new promo for the season's second cour has launched, and it confirms a new director is coming for the isekai.

If you did not know, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is gunning towards its own return. The show's second season will kickstart its next arc on April 7th, so Rudders has his work cut out from him. But with help from a new director, Mushoku Tensei fans are sure the lead can do anything.

After all, Ryosuke Shibuya has confirmed they are taking over for the show's director. If this name is not familiar to you, don't sweat it. Shibuya worked on the first half of Mushoku Tensei season two. The artist oversaw storyboards and even acted as an episode director tor on occasion. Now, Shibuya has been promoted to series director in the back half of season two.

As you can imagine, fans are eager to see what Shibuya brings to the table. Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation has been through a carousel of directors since day one. From Manabu Okamoto to Hiromi Hirano, the series has done it all. Now, Shibuya is left to pick up their leagues and bring Mushoku Tensei into a new era with season two.

Want to know more about Mushoku Tensei? No issue! You can read its official snopsis below for all the details:

"When a 34-year-old underachiever gets run over by a truck, his story doesn't end there. Reincarnated in a new world as an infant, Rudy will seize every opportunity to live the life he's always wanted. Armed with new friends, some freshly acquired magical abilities, and the courage to do the things he's always dreamed of, he's embarking on an epic adventure-with all of his past experience intact!"

