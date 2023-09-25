Mushoku Tensei Hypes Season 2B With New Art

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation brought the first half of Season 2's run of episodes this Summer to an end, and the anime is hyping up its return for Part 2 with some special new art! Mushoku Tensei Season 2 made its big return this Summer with new episodes picking up with a distressed and traumatized Rudeus over everything that happened over the course of the first season. He had spent years trying to figure out a way to cure his failed libido as a result of these traumas, and thankfully the solution came as Season 2's run ended this Summer.

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 ended its final episodes with Rudy and Sylphie finally and fully reuniting with one another after crossing paths with each other through the course of the season. Rudy had been in a literal funk as the season started, and only got better thanks to coming to Ranoa Academy and getting Sylphie's help. Now the two are in a confirmed relationship heading into the next wave of episodes, and Mushoku Tensei Season 2 is celebrating with some new art of the duo as they tease their return for Part 2 next year. Check it out below.

When Is Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Coming Back?

Before Mushoku Tensei Season 2 premiered, it was announced that the new season would be running for two cours in total with a major break in between the episodes. With the first half of the episodes premiering over the Summer 2023 anime schedule, Mushoku Tensei Season 2 will be returning for Part 2 next April as part of the upcoming Spring 2024 anime wave. But there's no concrete release date for the anime's return as of this writing. This also means there's plenty of time to catch up.

You can catch up with all of Mushoku Tensei's anime episodes so far now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the anime as such, "A 34-year-old virgin loser is kicked out of his home by his family and realized that his life is completely over. As he regrets wasting his life, a truck runs him over and he died. When he wakes up, he's in a world of sword and sorcery! Reborn as a baby named Rudeus, he decides that this time, he'll live a life he won't regret. Using his knowledge from his past life, he quickly develops a talent for magic, and is given a small girl as a tutor. He also meets a beautiful quarter-elf with emerald green hair. The new life he always wanted is about to begin. A fantasy story about living the life you've always wanted begins here!"

What did you think of Mushoku Tensei Season 2 this Summer? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!