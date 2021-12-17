Mushoku Tensei Releases Season One Finale Promo

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is getting ready for the finale of its debut season with a new preview! The debut season of the adaptation for Rifujin na Magonote’s original light novel series has been one of the most closely watched new anime debuts of the year overall as fans of the Isekai genre are beginning to see just how the original novels inspired much of what we know about Isekai today. But now the series getting ready to end its initial outing, and there are quite a few updates we need to see for Rudeus and the others before it’s all over.

The lead in to this final episode has been anything but easy to watch, however, as Rudeus has come face to face with a number of distressing realities. Ever since reuniting with his father amidst his journey on the Demon Continent, Rudeus has been on a harsh reality trip that will carve a path into the future. Now all that remains to be seen is just how it will all come to an end, and now we can get our first look at the season finale with the preview released from Toho’s official YouTube channel. You can check it out below:

The preview for Episode 23 covers both Rudeus and Eris’ differing journeys. It seems that after spending their entire childhood together, the two of them are now heading in different paths as they grow up. Rudeus now has to come to grips with everything that happened to him in Episode 22, and now has to decide what he wants for his own future as well. It has yet to be outright confirmed if we’ll be getting a second season just yet, but it’s clear that the series is getting ready for even more.

If you wanted to catch up with the season before it comes to an end, you can now find all of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation‘s current episodes streaming with Funimation. They describe the series as such, “When a 34-year-old underachiever gets run over by a bus, his story doesn’t end there. Reincarnated in a new world as an infant, Rudy will seize every opportunity to live the life he’s always wanted. Armed with new friends, some freshly acquired magical abilities, and the courage to do the things he’s always dreamed of, he’s embarking on an epic adventure—with all of his past experience intact!”

