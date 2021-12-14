Mushoku Tensei Really Took Rudeus and Eris to the Next Stage

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is closing in on its final episode, and season one has made serious progress with its heroes. Despite his rough past life, Rudeus has stepped up in his new life and shown his friends what he’s truly capable of. It doesn’t hurt that Rudeus has found love along the way in Eris, but the heroine has kept her feelings close to chest… that is, until now. The anime’s most recent episode took Rudeus x Eris to a new level, and its aftermath is going to shake Mushoku Tensei in the longterm.

The whole thing went down this week when Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation put out episode eleven. It was there fans met up with Rudeus in the wake of his battle with Orsted. To the shock of very few, the Dragon God did quite a lot of damage when he took on Rudeus’ team, but that did not stop Eris from confessing something to her friend.

In fact, Eris and Rudeus ended up doing more than just confessing. This episode neared its close after the pair had sex with one another. Of course, the anime had to treat the moment respectfully to get by censors. But by the end of the episode, it is made clear that Rudeus and Eris got together in that way.

Of course, that makes the episode’s ending so much worse when Eris ends up bailing. The girl leaves Rudeus after their night together, and she takes a friend with her while leaving a note behind. By the episode’s end, Rudeus is left all alone for the first time in ages, and fans know what a blow that is to the hero.

Some are now questioning whether Eris used Rudeus for sex in this second-to-last episode. For most fans, it seems clear the two do have feelings for one another, and the timing boiled over in this episode. Now, the question remains how this will change things for Rudeus, but netizens are expecting things to crumble once the finale goes live.

What do you think of this latest turn of events? Did Mushoku Tensei handle this moment well? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.