Mushoku Tensei Prepares for the Finale With Heartbreaking Goodbyes

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is readying for its season finale with some major goodbyes in the newest episode! The debut season of the series has been one of the most intriguing to see unfold over the course of the year as the second half of the season is a lot different than what came with the first half. As Rudeus, Eris, and Ruijerd prepare for their trip back home, the series is now setting the stage for what could come next in future seasons of the series. But before doing so it also has to hit some very emotional beats.

The penultimate episode of the season sees Rudues and Eris make their way back home for the first time since they were teleported away during the disaster event. Unfortunately their worst fears are confirmed as the state of the area is far more damaged than it was before, and it’s clear that their lives will never be the same. But with that realization, the Dead End party actually says goodbye and goes their separate ways in two wildly emotional scenes before the season comes to an end.

Episode 22 of the series sees Rudeus and Eris return home, and it’s here that Ruijerd finally fulfills his initial promise of escorting the two home. Now that he considers the two of them no longer children, he no longer needs to be with them to provide protection. Thus he bids them a farewell and promises to see the two of them someday. But that’s only the first goodbye, and the second is much more hard hitting for Rudeus. After returning home, it’s confirmed that Rudeus’ mother has yet to be found.

Not only that, but Eris’ mother, father, and grandfather have all died since the teleporting incident. Ghislaine survived the initial teleportation blast, but confirms the situation is very dire. As a result of hearing all of this heartbreaking news, Eris has some emotional epiphanies and thus decides to fulfill the promise she and Rudues made to one another and sleep together. Rudeus does eventually agree, but it’s soon revealed that the next morning Eris has left and leaves a heartbreaking note, “You and I aren’t well matched right now.”

With this, Rudeus is now left all alone heading into the season finale. It was one tough goodbye after another (with the second being particularly heartbreaking), but now it’s all a question of what could be left for the season finale. What do you think? How do you want to see Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’s debut season come to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!