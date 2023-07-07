My Adventures With Superman Releases First Episode For Free

The Last Son of Krypton has returned thanks to the newest Adult Swim animated series, My Adventures With Superman. While the series might be debuting on the Cartoon Network programming block, the DC series is releasing its episodes the following day on Warner Bros' streaming service, MAX. Luckily, for those who might not be subscribers and/or missed the series premiere this week, My Adventures With Superman has dropped its first episode and here's how you can catch the new take on Metropolis and its greatest hero.

It's hard not to see the heavy influence that anime has on this new story focusing on Clark Kent's earliest adventures as Superman. With one clip from the series going viral as Superman throws on his costume in a transformation similar to Sailor Moon, it will be interesting to see if My Adventures With Superman injects any other nods to the anime medium. Recently, at this year's Anime Expo, the Suicide Squad Isekai was announced, proving that DC Comics is all-in when it comes to bringing their biggest heroes and villains into the anime world.

My Adventures With Superman: First Episode

In chatting with the outlet Collider, Clark Kent's voice actor, Jack Quaid, broke down his inspiration in tackling the Man of Steel, "All-Star Superman was a big inspiration. I think with that one you really do get to see how absolutely genuine that character is. Superman For All Seasons does a similar thing. Those were two really big inspirations for my rendition of Superman. What I liked about this version was he's Clark first, you know. He starts off like Clark isn't a persona he puts on in order to be more appealing or to have people underestimate him. That's who he is deep down, and he's still figuring out who he is as Superman, all the while juggling being an intern at a newspaper, and he very much wants to be a reporter as well, which I think is so cool."

What did you think of My Adventures With Superman's premiere? Which DC heroes and villains should receive an anime adaptation of their own? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Clark Kent and his fellow Daily Planet reporters.