My Adventures With Superman: Jack Quaid Reveals Comic Book Inspirations

Grant Morrison and Frank Quietly's All-Star Superman is shaping the next generation of on-screen Supermen. DC Studios co-chairman James Gunn cited the 12-issue comic book as an influence on Superman: Legacy, his live-action reboot starring David Corenswet as the new Man of Steel, and voice actor Jack Quaid named the book as an inspiration for Adult Swim's animated My Adventures With Superman. In the character's first solo animated show since 1996's Superman: The Animated Series, Quaid voices a twenty-something Clark Kent in the coming-of-age story premiering July 6th on Adult Swim and streaming the next day on Max.

"All-Star Superman was a big inspiration. I think with that one you really do get to see how absolutely genuine that character is. Superman For All Seasons does a similar thing. Those were two really big inspirations for my rendition of Superman," Quaid told Collider. "What I liked about this version was he's Clark first, you know. He starts off like Clark isn't a persona he puts on in order to be more appealing or to have people underestimate him. That's who he is deep down, and he's still figuring out who he is as Superman, all the while juggling being an intern at a newspaper, and he very much wants to be a reporter as well, which I think is so cool."

Like My Adventures With Superman, Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale's Superman For All Seasons chronicles the humble beginnings of the farm boy who would become the world's greatest hero. The new animated series imagines Clark and his pal Jimmy Olsen (Ishmel Sahid) as interns of the Daily Planet, where they work alongside the bright and driven Lois Lane (Alice Lee) as an investigative reporting team.

"I definitely did imbue it with my own personality," The Boys star added of his Superman. "You know, I've also been a person in my twenties trying to figure out who I am and where I fit in. I think that getting to kind of harken back to those days in this character has been therapeutic and very fun."

Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios describe My Adventures With Superman: "The story follows Clark as he builds his secret identity as Superman and explores his own mysterious origins. Lois, on her way to becoming a star reporter, teams up with photographer Jimmy Olsen to break the stories that matter. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love… as Lois gets closer and closer to uncovering his secret identity! Our trio share adventures, take down bad guys, stumble over secrets, and discover what it means to be heroes in their own right."

Along with Daily Planet stalwarts Perry White and Cat Grant, DC's Superman anime will feature classic Super-villains — the usual suspects include Brainiac, Parasite, and the mischievous Mr. Mxyzptlk — and such lesser-known DC rogues as Silver Banshee, the Brotherhood of Evil's Brain and Monsieur Mallah, and the Flash villain Heat Wave.

My Adventures With Superman season 1 premieres July 6th with two back-to-back episodes, followed by one new episode every Thursday at midnight. Encores of new episodes will air Fridays at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim and Saturdays at midnight on Toonami. New episodes will stream Fridays on Max, formerly known as HBO Max.