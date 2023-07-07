Look, up in the sky! It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Superman: the anime! Premiering July 6th on Adult Swim, My Adventures with Superman marks the Man of Steel's first solo animated show since 1996's Superman: The Animated Series. The new superhero shonen stars Jack Quaid (The Boys) as the voice of a twenty-something Clark Kent and his alter-ego, Superman; Alice Lee (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) as intrepid reporter Lois Lane; and Ishmel Sahid (Jury Duty) as photographer Jimmy Olsen; together, the trio begins to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet.

"I just love it so much. I love how genuine it is, and I love how it's about not only Clark/Superman, but Lois and Jimmy too, and how integral they are. So it's just been such a joy," Quaid told ComicBook about the new series from Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios. "And also coming from a show like The Boys, which can be so dark and really taking ... the cheese out of superheroes. And then, to go from that to playing a character who is just so genuine and just wants to do the right thing, it's such a breath of fresh air. It's very, very cool. And I consider it a huge honor to play this character. It's been amazing."

Below, read on to find out everything to know about the series and where to stream My Adventures with Superman online.

My Adventures with Superman Episode 1 Premiere Time



My Adventures with Superman episode 1, "Adventures of a Normal Man Pt. 1," premieres at 12:00 a.m. midnight on July 6th, followed by "Adventures of a Normal Man Pt. 2" at 12:30 a.m.

What Time Do Episodes of My Adventures with Superman Come Out?



New episodes of My Adventures with Superman premiere Thursdays at midnight on Adult Swim (technically, that's Friday morning). Encores of new episodes will air Fridays at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim and Saturdays at midnight on Toonami.

Where Is My Adventures with Superman Streaming?



Following their linear premiere Thursdays at midnight on Adult Swim, new episodes of My Adventures with Superman will be available to stream Fridays on Max (formerly known as HBO Max)

What Is My Adventures with Superman Rated?



"Adventures of a Normal Man Pt. 1" is rated TV-PG; "Adventures of a Normal Man Pt. 2" is rated TV-PG for violence.

What Is My Adventures with Superman About?

The official synopsis: "The story follows Clark as he builds his secret identity as Superman and explores his own mysterious origins. Lois, on her way to becoming a star reporter, teams up with photographer Jimmy Olsen to break the stories that matter. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love… as Lois gets closer and closer to uncovering his secret identity! Our trio share adventures, take down bad guys, stumble over secrets, and discover what it means to be heroes in their own right."

My Adventures with Superman Episodes Guide



My Adventures with Superman season 1 will consist of 10 episodes. Revealed episodes include:

Episode 1 – Adventures of a Normal Man Pt. 1

Episode 2 – Adventures of a Normal Man Pt. 2

Episode 3 – My Interview with Superman

Episode 4 – Let's Go to Ivo Tower, You Say

Episode 5 – You Will Believe a Man Can Lie

Episode 6 – My Adventures with Mad Science

Watch My Adventures with Superman Anime Intro



My Adventures with Superman Villains



Super-foes featured on My Adventures with Superman include Michael Emerson (Person of Interest, Arrow) as Brainiac; Michael Yurchak (Ginji, Ultraman) as Winslow Schott, a.k.a. Toyman; Jake Green (Transformers: Earthspark, Animaniacs) as Parasite; Catherine Taber (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Robot Chicken) as Silver Banshee; Jessie Inocalla (The Dragon Prince, Genshin Impact) and André Sogliuzzo (Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Batman) as partners-in-crime The Brain and Monsieur Mallah; Zehra Fazal (Young Justice: Outsiders, Voltron: Legendary Defender) as Leslie Willis, a.k.a. Livewire; Laila Berzins (Barbie: Skipper and the Big Babysitting Adventure, Amphibia) as Heat Wave; David Errigo Jr. (Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes and Huntsman Part One) as Mr. Mxyzptlk; and Chris Parnell (Rick and Morty, Archer) as Slade Wilson, a.k.a. Deathstroke. The series will also feature villains from the criminal organization Intergang and Amanda Waller, the director of Task Force X, a.k.a. the Suicide Squad.

My Adventures with Superman Animation Studio



The anime-style series is produced by Warner Bros. Animation (Batman: The Animated Series, Justice League, Harley Quinn) and DC Studios (the upcoming Batman: Caped Crusader and Creature Commandos). Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) serves as executive producer; Jake Wyatt (Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus) and Brendan Clogher (Voltron: Legendary Defender) are co-executive producers, and Josie Campbell (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) is co-producer.

Watch My Adventures with Superman Trailer

