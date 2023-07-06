My Adventures With Superman Has Its Own Sailor Moon Transformation: Watch

The time has come, Superman fans! It has been a hot minute since we saw Clark Kent take on the animated universe, but that will change today. My Adventures with Superman is set to debut tonight, and a new clip just revealed the show's very own Sailor Moon moment.

And yes, it probably has to do with the person you are thinking... Superman gets his own Sailor Moon transformation sequence in this new series, and it is nothing short of perfection.

MY ADVENTURES WITH SUPERMAN premieres tonight @ midnight, next day on @StreamOnMax. pic.twitter.com/K6dOdHYq6J — DC (@DCOfficial) July 6, 2023

As you can see above, the short clip shows Clark Kent transforming into Superman, and his usual makeover is hardly simple here. The show gives the hero a transformation sequence that changes his entire outfit. A series of close ups are given which should spark the interest of Sailor Moon fans. And when the reel is done, Clark is left suited up as Superman.

The adorable scene is already drawing major Sailor Moon comparisons online, and you can hardly blame the fandom. After all, My Adventures with Superman borrows from anime's iconic aesthetic. The animation style is something you'd see out of a project from Japan, and given anime's rise in popularity this past decade, it only makes sense for stateside productions to follow line.

Obviously, My Adventure with Superman has comic and anime fans excited for what's to come. The show currently has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with eight critics on the line. Tonight at midnight, fans will be able to see My Adventures with Superman themselves as it hits streaming. HBO Max will house the DC animated title which stars Jack Quaid, Jeannie Tirado, Alice Lee, and more. So for those curious about My Adventure with Superman, you can read its full synopsis below:

"The story follows both Clark Kent, as he builds his secret identity as Superman and explores his own mysterious origins, and Lois Lane, on her way to becoming a star reporter. Teaming up with photographer Jimmy Olsen, they break the stories that matter and save the day against many villain."

What do you think about this magic peek at My Adventures with Superman? Will you be tuning into the new series?