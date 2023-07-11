My Adventures With Superman has only premiered its first two episodes, but it turns out that production on the already in the works My Adventures With Superman Season 2 is much further along than fans might think! My Adventures With Superman has immediately caught on with fans as they have quickly enjoyed the new anime inspired take on DC Comics' iconic superhero, and there already were tons of requests for a Season 2. Thankfully, My Adventures With Superman has already been confirmed for two seasons as that was the initial order from Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios. So production on Season 2 has been moving along before fans even saw the premiere!

My Adventures With Superman producer Jake Wyatt shared an update on production for Season 2 of the animated series following reports of the second season. Further confirming that My Adventures With Superman was initially ordered for two seasons back in 2021, Wyatt then revealed to fans on Twitter that My Adventures with Superman Season 2 is now in production and that the team is "partway through animation on the second one." So fans hoping for more will get their wish soon!

(Photo: Warner Bros. Animation / DC Studios)

How to Catch Up With My Adventures With Superman

Thankfully there are many ways to check out My Adventures With Superman if you want to see what all of the buzz has been about. New episodes of the series are now airing on Thursdays with Adult Swim at midnight EST. Then they become available for streaming on Max the day after (with the first two episodes now streaming). Encore showings will then air on Fridays at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim and Saturdays at midnight on Toonami if you miss the original airing as well. Starring Jack Quaid as Clark Kent, Alice Lee as Lois Lane, and Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen, Adult Swim teases My Adventures with Superman as such:

"My Adventures with Superman is a serialized coming-of-age story catching up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. The story follows Clark as he builds his secret identity as Superman and explores his own mysterious origins. Lois, on her way to becoming a star reporter, teams up with photographer Jimmy Olsen to break the stories that matter. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love… as Lois gets closer and closer to uncovering his secret identity! Our trio share adventures, take down bad guys, stumble over secrets, and discover what it means to be heroes in their own right."

