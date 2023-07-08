My Adventures With Superman Has a Shocking Rick & Morty Connection

My Adventures With Superman has released its first two episodes, painting Metropolis' Man of Steel in a new light. As Clark Kent's story starts once again, it should come as no surprise that the Last Son of Krypton will be taking on some familiar villains that spawned from the DC Universe. In a shocking turn of events, a very familiar antagonist made their debut in this anime-influenced series, which just so happens to have a major connection to another Adult Swim series, Rick And Morty.

Warning. If you haven't seen the first two episodes of My Adventures With Superman, be forewarned that we'll be diving into major spoiler territory. While many fans of the Man of Steel might expect Lex Luthor to be the first villain that Clark Kent faces, the latest series has thrown a curveball at fans. While Clark found himself fighting against Livewire, he ran into a mercenary with white hair who plenty of DC fans know at this point. Deathstroke The Terminator, aka Slade Wilson, made an appearance in the second episode fighting against Livewire and Superman, ushering in the appearance of Amanda Waller and Task Force X, aka the Suicide Squad.

(Photo: Warner Bros Discovery)

Jerry The Terminator

This new iteration of Deathstroke is voiced by none other than Chris Parnell, the voice behind Rick And Morty's Jerry. This revelation might come as quite a surprise to fans as Parnell is mostly known for his comedic roles over the years in not just Rick And Morty, but the likes of Archer and 30 Rock. Taking on the role of Slade Wilson is a major departure from the many roles that Parnell has taken in the past.

In leading up to the series' arrival, the voice of this new Superman explained to the outlet Collider how he approached Clark Kent. Here's what Jack Quaid shared, "All-Star Superman was a big inspiration. I think with that one you really do get to see how absolutely genuine that character is. Superman For All Seasons does a similar thing. Those were two really big inspirations for my rendition of Superman. What I liked about this version was he's Clark first, you know. He starts off like Clark isn't a persona he puts on in order to be more appealing or to have people underestimate him. That's who he is deep down, and he's still figuring out who he is as Superman, all the while juggling being an intern at a newspaper, and he very much wants to be a reporter as well, which I think is so cool."