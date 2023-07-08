My Adventures With Superman Season 2 Confirmed by Creator

My Adventures With Superman has taken over the world with the premiere of its first two episodes with Adult Swim, and Season 2 is already confirmed to be in the works from the creator behind the new anime inspired take on the famous DC Comics superhero! My Adventures With Superman immediately got the attention of fans with its anime like spin on Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen, and the success of the first two episodes seems to have met the high expectations that fans had set for it through its promotional materials. It had already gotten fans asking for a new season.

Thankfully it seems that My Adventures With Superman will be continuing through its adventures and holding strong as the creator behind the series Jake Wyatt responded to a fan inquiry about a potential second season on Twitter and confirmed that Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios have ordered two seasons! With this new anime styled take on the DC Comics universe already being a massive hit with fans, a second season of the new series just makes all the sense in the world as fans can't wait for each new episode.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Animation / DC Studios)

How to Watch My Adventures With Superman

My Adventures With Superman now has its first two episodes streaming with Max as of this writing. One new episode of the series will be airing each Thursday, followed by new episodes releasing Fridays on Max with encore showings airing on Fridays at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim and Saturdays at midnight on Toonami. Starring Jack Quaid as Clark Kent, Alice Lee as Lois Lane, and Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen, Adult Swim teases My Adventures with Superman as such:

"My Adventures with Superman is a serialized coming-of-age story catching up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. The story follows Clark as he builds his secret identity as Superman and explores his own mysterious origins. Lois, on her way to becoming a star reporter, teams up with photographer Jimmy Olsen to break the stories that matter. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love… as Lois gets closer and closer to uncovering his secret identity! Our trio share adventures, take down bad guys, stumble over secrets, and discover what it means to be heroes in their own right."

Are you excited to see My Adventures With Superman continue with a new season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!