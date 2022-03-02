My Dress-Up Darling Cosplay Gives Fans New Hilarious Take On Marin

One hilarious My Dress-Up Darling cosplay has put an unexpected twist on the Winter 2022 anime season’s fan favorite, Marin Kitagawa! The Winter 2022 anime schedule is fast approaching its end, and fans have already made their picks for which new series they are going to watch until the end. It’s a competitive season given all of the major shows, for sure, as there are some titans vying for fan adoration this time around, but despite all of that there’s been one new premiere that has made it to the top of many fans’ lists for the season.

My Dress-Up Darling quickly took off with anime fans this season for its debut of a different kind of romantic comedy that sees aspiring doll maker Wakana Gojo end up working together with his classmate Marin Kitagawa, who wants the help of his skills to get into cosplay. She’s a major hit with fans thanks to all of the work the staff at CloverWorks has done to bring the anime to life, and now that work has been given a whole new spin thanks to some hilariously creative cosplay from artist Low Cost Cosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

Marin has taken over as the de-facto Best Girl of the Winter 2022 anime schedule, and it’s clear that she’ll be some major competition as the year continues. Thankfully there are still a few episodes left in its debut anime run, so if you wanted to check out the anime’s run so far, My Dress-Up Darling is now streaming with Crunchyroll and Funimation (which will soon combine their complete libraries together) in both Japanese and English dubbed audio.

They officially describe the anime as such, “Wakana Gojo is a high school boy who wants to become a kashirashi–a master craftsman who makes traditional Japanese Hina dolls. Though he’s gung-ho about the craft, he knows nothing about the latest trends, and has a hard time fitting in with his class. The popular kids–especially one girl, Marin Kitagawa–seem like they live in a completely different world. That all changes one day, when she shares an unexpected secret with him, and their completely different worlds collide.”

What do you think? Where does My Dress-Up Darling rank among your favorite releases of the Winter 2022 season? Where does Marin rank among your own Best Girls list? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!