My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 Reveals Cosplay-Filled Promo for Premiere

My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 is one of this Summer’s most anticipated new anime, and CloverWorks is dialing up the hype with the first official look at the premiere episode. Season 1 of the anime debuted in 2022 and instantly stole fans’ hearts with its wholesome slice-of-life story that acts as a love letter to cosplay. Gojo and Marin’s blossoming romance became an obsession for fans online, and that bittersweet Season 1 finale caught everyone off guard. Season 2 is nearly upon us, and the series is dialing up the good vibes and cosplay for its long-awaited return.

My Dress-Up Darling is based on the seinen manga by Shinichi Fukuda. The manga was first serialized in Young Gangan in 2018 and recently came to an end in March of this year. While manga readers have already said their goodbyes to the series, anime fans are just getting started, and the first look at Season 2’s premiere has the entire fan base excited.

My Dress-Up Darling Promises Good Vibes in Season 2

The first stills of My Dress-Up Darling‘s Season 2 premiere have been released on the show’s official website. The images tease the reunited partnership of everyone’s favorite cosplaying duo, Marin and Gojo, for a second round of romance-filled adventure. The images tease a new bunny girl cosplay for Marin. The next picture then shows Gojo’s reaction. The latter has always had a crush on Marin, but as his feelings grew over the first season, his emotions appear to be harder to hide this time around.

The final photo teases even more cosplay hijinks. Shinju Inui and Juju return for a second season, along with another character who will join the cosplay fun. Perhaps, even Gojo will get on board with cosplaying this time around.

My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 Reveals First Story Details

As well as the first stills of the premiere episode, the website also revealed the premiere’s official description. “Wakana Gojo, 15 Years Old, Teenager” is the title of Season 2’s first episode. The official description reads, “Wakana Gojo (15) is a high school boy right in the middle of adolescence. He aspires to become a traditional craftsman known as a kashirashi, an artisan who makes the heads of hina dolls. Despite being unusually focused and artistically sensitive for someone his age, he also carries the insecurities and self-consciousness typical of adolescence, often feeling unsure about sharing his unique interests with others.”

The synopsis doesn’t reveal anything that fans don’t already know about the character. But, with My Dress-Up Darling Season 2’s premiere just days away, we’re happy to wait for the episode to drop without too many complaints. CloverWorks returns to animate the second season. Season 1’s animation quality was vastly underappreciated by the fan base. But the trailers for Season 2 have highlighted the studio’s incredible work on the new season.

Season 2 of My Dress-Up Darling premieres on Crunchyroll on July 5th. While it hasn’t been officially confirmed, the new season is expected to run for 10 episodes.

