My Dress-Up Darling Celebrates Happy Ending With Final Cover Art

My Dress-Up Darling officially came to an end earlier this Spring, and the manga is celebrating its happy ending with its final volume cover art revealed ahead of the anime’s big comeback for Season 2. Shinichi Fukuda’s My Dress-Up Darling really exploded a few years ago following the debut of the anime adaptation’s first season, and it drew more fans to the manga than ever. The manga itself had been telling its central romance story about how Wakana Gojo’s life was changed by Marin Kitagawa, and all of the fun and chaos that came as a result of that budding relationship.

Warning! Major spoilers for My Dress-Up Darling to follow! My Dress-Up Darling had its fair share of major developments over the course of its run, but fans were taken by surprise earlier this Spring when the creator behind it all revealed that the manga would be reaching its end after eight years of running with Square Enix’s Young Gangan magazine. Now that the series has officially ended with Marin and Gojo becoming an official couple, and even getting married, the final volume cover art for the series celebrates with Marin’s wedding day look. Check it out:

How Does My Dress-Up Darling End?

My Dress-Up Darling has just as happy of an ending that fans have hoped for when Marin and Gojo first met each other all those years ago. With the release of Chapter 115 earlier this Spring, it’s revealed through a flash forward in the future that the two of them have stayed together for many years after officially becoming a couple. It’s even revealed that the two of them have since gotten married, and are getting some major recognition for their respective talents. Marin is a successful model with her first major advertisement going up, and Gojo’s being recognized for his work with Hina Dolls.

The only real complaint My Dress-Up Darling fans had about the finale was that it seemed to come so abruptly, but that’s sort of the nature of the manga itself. It wasn’t going to be a very long story, but it had the kind of central romance that fans wanted to follow for as long as possible. Any kind of ending would have felt sudden, but at least it’s a happy one at the end of the day as Marin and Gojo are moving into a very bright future as a married couple.

What’s Next for My Dress-Up Darling?

My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 will be making its debut in Japan on July 5th, and Crunchyroll will be streaming the new episodes upon their debut for fans in other territories. So while the manga has since ended, fans are going to be able to enjoy new adventures from Marin and Gojo through the Summer with a whole new batch of episodes. The central duo of Hina Suguta as Marin Kitagawa and Shoya Ishige as Wakana Gojo return to voice their respective characters, so it’s all going to hit just as hard as it did before.

Keisuke Shinohara returns from directing the first season of My Dress-Up Darling for Studio CloverWorks in the new season. Yoriko Tomita oversaw the scripts for the series, Takeshi Nakatsuka composed the music, and Kazumasa Ishida handled the character designs. The new opening theme is titled “Ao to Kirameki” as performed by Spira Spica, and the new ending theme for the season is titled “Kawaii Kaiwai” as performed by PiKi. New additions to the voice cast for Season 2 currently include Ayumu Murase as Amane Himeno and Shohei Komatsu as Shiki Kawashigi. You can catch up with the first season now streaming with Crunchyroll.