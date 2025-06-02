My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 Release Date Announced With Cute New Trailer

Play video

My Dress-Up Darling is coming back with its highly anticipated second season later this Summer, and the anime has finally set a release date for its new episodes with a cute new trailer and poster. As we enter the final month of the Spring 2025 anime schedule, it’s all starting to heat up again as the new wave of Summer 2025 anime gets ready to make their debuts. This coming Summer seems to be one of the strongest looking anime seasons of the year so far, and part of that is because some big name franchises are making their comebacks.

My Dress-Up Darling previously revealed that Season 2 of the anime would be making its debut sometime in July as part of the Summer 2025 anime schedule, and it has now confirmed that it will officially premiere on July 5th in Japan. To help celebrate the anime finally setting a release date for its debut this Summer, My Dress-Up Darling has also debuted a brand new look at the season with a brief trailer that you can check out in the video above. You can also find the newest poster showing off Wakana Gojo and Marin Kitagawa below.

What to Know for My Dress-Up Darling Season 2

My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 will be making its debut in Japan on July 5th, and Crunchyroll has announced that it will be streaming the new episodes upon their debut for fans in other territories. Keisuke Shinohara directed the first season of My Dress-Up Darling for Studio CloverWorks. Yoriko Tomita oversaw the scripts for the series, Takeshi Nakatsuka composed the music, and Kazumasa Ishida handled the character designs. They will be returning for the new season along with the central duo of Hina Suguta as Marin Kitagawa and Shoya Ishige as Wakana Gojo.

Spira Spica will be also returning to perform the new opening theme, “Ao to Kirameki” as well as Atsumi Tanezaki as Sajuna Inui, Hina Yomiya as Shinju Inu, and Atsushi Ono as Kaoru Gojo all returning for their respective roles as well. If the series can keep up the strong first impression that the anime had a few years ago, then this is likely going to be the standout new anime release of the Summer season overall. So fingers crossed it’s a hit.

What Will My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 Be About?

My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 will be picking up with Marin and Gojo’s quiet lives following the events of the first season, and you can catch up with everything that’s happened so far with the first season now streaming with Crunchyroll. As for what’s coming in the new season, Crunchyroll teases it as such, “When Marin Kitagawa and Wakana Gojo met, they grew close over their love for cosplay. Through interacting with classmates and making new cosplay friends, Marin and Wakana’s world keeps growing. New developments arise as Marin’s love for Wakana continues to be filled with endless excitement. In their ever-expanding world, Marin and Wakana’s story of cosplay and thrills continues!”

Shinichi Fukuda’s original My Dress-Up Darling manga release has come to an end in the years since the anime debuted its first season, so this is going to be the first new release from the franchise that fans are going to get to see in years. As Marin and Gojo’s story continues to get bigger with lots of new friends and potential rivals, it’s time for fans to see how the cosplay world will change with this duo as well when it all kicks off this Summer.