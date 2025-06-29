My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 Releases Final Trailer Ahead of Premiere

My Dress-Up Darling is one of the many franchises making its return with new episodes as part of the new wave of anime hitting for the Summer 2025 anime schedule, and now fans have gotten a final look at Season 2 ahead of its big premiere. My Dress-Up Darling first made its anime debut a few years ago, and Shinichi Fukuda’s original manga has since come to an end in that time. This means fans have been waiting a long time to get their newest fix of its central budding romance, and finally the wait will soon be over this Summer.

My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 is going to be making its debut this July as part of the upcoming Summer 2025 anime schedule, and has dropped one final update ahead of its big comeback to screens. The newest trailer for the upcoming season drops the best look at the new episodes yet along with confirming its theme songs and a new addition to the voice cast. You can check out the newest trailer for My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 along with its newest poster below.

What to Know My Dress-Up Darling Season 2

My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 will be making its debut in Japan on July 5th, and Crunchyroll will be streaming the new episodes upon their debut for fans in other territories. This newest trailer also reveals the new opening theme titled “Ao to Kirameki” as performed by Spira Spica, and the new ending theme for the season is titled “Kawaii Kaiwai” as performed by PiKi. Keisuke Shinohara returns from directing the first season of My Dress-Up Darling for Studio CloverWorks in the new season. Yoriko Tomita oversaw the scripts for the series, Takeshi Nakatsuka composed the music, and Kazumasa Ishida handled the character designs.

Joining the returning central duo of Hina Suguta as Marin Kitagawa and Shoya Ishige as Wakana Gojo are fellow returning cast members Atsumi Tanezaki as Sajuna Inui, Hina Yomiya as Shinju Inu, and Atsushi Ono as Kaoru Gojo. New additions to the voice cast for Season 2 currently include Ayumu Murase as Amane Himeno and Shohei Komatsu as Shiki Kawashigi. But some of the biggest moments from the manga are coming in this new season, so fans are going to want to keep their eyes peeled.

What to Expect for My Dress-Up Darling Season 2

My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 will be picking up with Marin and Gojo’s quiet lives following everything that happened the first season, and you can catch up with all of the episodes so far as the first season is now streaming with Crunchyroll. As for what’s coming in the new season, Crunchyroll teases it as such:

“When Marin Kitagawa and Wakana Gojo met, they grew close over their love for cosplay. Through interacting with classmates and making new cosplay friends, Marin and Wakana’s world keeps growing. New developments arise as Marin’s love for Wakana continues to be filled with endless excitement. In their ever-expanding world, Marin and Wakana’s story of cosplay and thrills continues!”

Now that My Dress-Up Darling’s manga is coming to an end, fans are going to be keeping a very close eye on the new anime as it continues to develop. This is also only one of CloverWorks’ new anime airing this Summer too with other major projects such as Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus and The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity also coming this July. It’s going to be a big season for fans who love romance anime, so it’s just a matter of finding out how they’re all going to work out.