The Summer anime season is officially less than 24 hours away, although some of this season’s anime have already been released. This Summer is one of the most anticipated anime seasons in years, as multiple major shonen series are returning, with a brand new one debuting (that is said to be the next Jujutsu Kaisen!), not to mention the return of a seinen romance masterpiece, a new horror offering from Netflix, several new romances, and much, much more. It’s going to be one hell of a season and, most urgently, it’s going to be one hell of a week for anime fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of the anime teased above, many of them are debuting this week. Prepare to lock yourself away and say goodbye to your loved ones this Summer season (that means no going outside) because there are so many potentially amazing stories to get lost in. For the first (and hopefully not the last) time this Summer season, here is every new anime premiering this week (June 30th)!

This Week’s Biggest Anime Releases

Netflix

For many, this approaching season is the season of shonen and action, and much of that kicks off this week. The big release over the next seven days is Season 2 of Dandadan. Science SARU’s acclaimed anime premiered last October, and fans have been incredibly lucky, only having to wait less than 12 months for the second season. One of the strangest isekais is also returning this season. You’d better have a spare dollar (or Yen, in this case) because everyone’s favorite vending machine is back to wander around a dungeon, for the second season of the very aptly titled Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon.

But, much of the hype of this Summer season comes from the new debuts. Sticking with the action theme, Clevatess blends medieval action with fantasy and magic, creating a series that looks like a slightly lighter take on Claymore. But, the biggest new action anime premiering this week is undoubtedly Gachiakuta. The post-apocalyptic action series has been described as the successor to Jujutsu Kaisen, and fans of the relatively new manga cannot wait to see it on screen.

Moving away from action, one of the most popular romance series is finally back. My Dress-Up Darling‘s eagerly anticipated second season premieres this week, as do two new romance anime: The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity and April Showers Bring May Flowers. There’s also something spooky brewing, as the anime adaptation of The Summer Hikaru Died drops its first eerie episode this weekend.

This Week’s Anime Line-Up

Kyoto Animation

Below is a day-by-day slate of each new anime releasing this week. We’ve highlighted the biggest releases in bold.

TUESDAY – 7/01 Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (Crunchyroll) Necronomico and the Cosmic Horror Show (Crunchyroll) Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 4 (Crunchyroll)

WEDNESDAY – 7/02 Reborn as a Vending Machine, Now I Wander the Dungeon Season 2 (Crunchyroll) Clevatess (Crunchyroll) New Saga (Crunchyroll) Onmyo Kaiten Re:Birth Verse (Crunchyroll) Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube (YouTube)

THURSDAY – 7/03 Kamitsubaki City Under Protection (Crunchyroll) Welcome to the Outcast’s Restaurant (Crunchyroll) Dandadan Season 2 (Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu) The Water Magician (Crunchyroll)

FRIDAY – 7/04 Betrothed to My Sister’s Ex (Crunchyroll) Watari-kun’s ****** is About to Collapse (Crunchyroll) Secrets of the Silent Witch (Crunchyroll) Call of the Night Season 2 (HIDIVE) April Showers Bring May Flowers Arknights: Rise From Ember (Crunchyroll)

SATURDAY – 7/05 Scooped Up by an S-Rank Adventurer! (Crunchyroll) 9-nine- Ruler’s Crown The Flagrant Flower Blooms With Dignity (Netflix) The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses (Crunchyroll) Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Crunchyroll) With You and the Rain (Crunchyroll) Bad Girl (HIDIVE) My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 (Crunchyroll) Fermat no Ryori The Summer Hikaru Died (Netflix)

SUNDAY – 7/06 Gachiakuta (Crunchyroll) City The Animation (Prime Video) Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra (Crunchyroll) Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 (Crunchyroll) Hotel Inhumans (Crunchyroll) Cultural Exchange With a Game Centre Girl (Crunchyroll) Nyaight of the Living Cat (Crunchyroll) Ruri Rocks (Crunchyroll) Uglymug, Epicfighter



Which new anime are you most excited for this week? Let us know in the comments below!