My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Sets Up Izuku's Next Bout With Shigaraki

Some fans may feel like My Hero Academia's Final War Arc is dragging along – but it look slike we are now (finally) getting to the main event: Izuku Midoriya vs. Tomura Shigaraki! The latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga ended on the cliffhanger of Deku and Shigaraki finally getting into the ring together, ready to throw down. The battle has taken longer than expected to get to, but judging by the looks that Izuku and Shigaraki are already serving, it's going to be worth it!

WARNING: My Hero Academia SPOILERS FOLLOW!

In My Hero Academia Chapter 366, the fused All For One/Shigaraki is still decimating the team of top-tier heroes outside of U.A. High School. Bakugo is still town (and technically dead); Best Jeanist and Edgeshot don't yet have the time needed to repair Bakugo; U.A.'s "Big Three" all took their best shot and didn't make a dent, and Mirko hasn't lost any fighting spirit – but she has lost quite a few of her body parts.

Meanwhile, the combination of AFO-Shigaraki accessing the full power of his enhanced body and having his quirks suppressed has forced Shigaraki to evolve into a new and even more powerful form. The only one who can stop him is clearly Deku; however, the heroes' plan spread the both sides of the war into separate, smaller battles, and Izuku got snatched into the wrong battle. The time it's taken Deku to get back to where he was supposed to be has cost the hero team a lot of lives and damage – and a lot of frustration on the part of a lot of readers.

My Hero Academia's final story arc choices will likely always be debated within the fandom – specifically the choice to spread the action out into so many different scenes and constantly jump between them. While series creator Kohei Horikoshi certainly has a lot of characters and character arcs to manage, he also made a brief passage of time in the story feel much longer, leading to the sort of frustrations some readers have been expressing.

Well, as stated at the start, it seems we've run out of any further delays before one of the main event battles of My Hero Academia. A lot of fans have been wondering just how Deku can survive a battle with the fully-powered Shigaraki, but now it seems the scales of power have balanced out enough to make the fight worthwhile, but still unclear in terms of a victor.

My Hero Academia releases new chapters free online.