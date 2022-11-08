My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Teases Kurogiri's Ultimatum

My Hero Academia is now working its way through an intense new stage of the final war between the heroes and villains, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series is teasing that Kurogiri will be facing a major ultimatum! The latest batch of chapters have been focusing on a massive Heteromorph army as they attack where the heroes are keeping Kurogiri, and Mezou Shoji and Koji Koda have been struggling with their identity as heroes while trying to keep this army at bay. But all the while, Spinner has been focused on getting to Kurogiri.

Kurogiri's warping abilities could turn the tide of the war more in the villains' favor, and thus making sure the Nomu doesn't fall back into their hands has been a major priority for the heroes. Spinner's massive power ups thanks to All For One have made him strong enough to tear through the heroes' efforts, and the newest chapter of the series sees him getting closer to Kurogiri than ever before. But at the same time, Present Mic is there for one final reaching out to his fallen friend.

What is Happening With Kurogiri in My Hero Academia Chapter 372?

Chapter 372 of My Hero Academia sees the mutated Spinner making one last push through the facility where Kurogiri is being held. He's become such a monster, and threatened those citizens in the facility where the heroes had hid Kurogiri, that he now makes his way alone. But soon it's revealed that Present Mic has followed him down into the basement as well, and the two of them both reach out to Kurogiri at the same time.

Spinner calls out for Kurogiri while Present Mic calls for his fallen friend, Oboro Shirakumo, deep inside the Nomu, and the final moments of the chapter tease that Kurogiri will be responding to one of their cries. Given that Shirakumo has been teased somewhere deep within Kurogiri despite his death and all of the experiments done on his body since then, there's a chance that his mind might break through. But at the same time, it's a very slim chance that the rest of the war will be hinging on.

