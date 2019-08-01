My Hero Academia Actor David Matranga Discusses Season Four’s Dark Tone

The upcoming season of My Hero Academia is going to dive into some dark territory with the “Overhaul Arc”. Pitting the UA Academy against not just the League of Villains, but also the yakuza, the aspiring hero students are going to have their work cut out for them. At the recent Anime Expo convention, we were able to chat with voice actor David Matranga, who brings the English voice of Shoto Todoroki to life, and what we can expect in terms of the maturity levels of the fourth season dropping this fall.

David Matranga is a voice actor who has over one hundred character voices under his resume, taking part in series such as Tokyo Ghoul, Log Horizon, Food Wars!, and Rurouni Kenshin to name a few. He’s had a long tenure within the world of anime so he definitely knows his stuff, which he proved once again with his breakdown of the upcoming season of My Hero Academia:

Videos by ComicBook.com

David Matranga: They’re going full on blood and you know, gore there I mean like that’s, that happened and that is definite tonal choice. A shift. I think it’s good, though. I think, you know, think about like the Stain arc in Season 2. That was such an exciting arc to me. But like this is taking that and even moving that sort of danger level, you know, they walk away from that and they say like, you know, the class of 1A, those people that got, you know, they got experienced, they got grit, they were in a fight and now here we are and it’s on, it’s full on, full on villain stuff and they’re not shying away from that.

The new villain Overhaul may be one of the most powerful villains you’ll encounter in the My Hero Academia franchise, and his plan, along with the destructive nature of his quirk, really take the train off the rails in terms of what happens during the fourth season. If the upcoming series of episodes follows the events of the manga, audiences are in store for some bloody events and fights to be sure.

What do you think of the upcoming season being one of the darkest in the My Hero Academia franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.