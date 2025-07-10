Summer 2025’s Raunchiest Anime Is Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

On top of the countless new action and romance anime releasing this Summer, Prime Video recently dropped the first episode of the raunchiest and rudest anime of the season, if not the year. Fan service and sexual scenes/innuendo are nothing new in the world of anime. In fact, it’s one of the biggest hurdles for new fans of the medium to overcome. But what happens when an anime dials the crass humor, sexual references, and dirty jokes to 11, and combines it with non-stop action? You get one of the funniest and craziest anime of the season.

The series is a sequel to a cult classic anime that debuted in 2010. The original series was animated by Studio Gainax, with Studio Trigger stepping in for the new sequel. The original concept show blends ball-to-the-wall action with relentlessly foul-mouthed humor to hilarious effect. The first episode just dropped exclusively on Prime Video, and you need to check it out.

Prime Video Drops One of 2025’s Wildest New Anime

The anime in question is New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt. While it might sound like something you’ll find in a Victoria’s Secret catalogue, it’s actually the long-awaited sequel to the aptly titled Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt.

After a 15-year hiatus, the eponymous angels, Panty and Stocking, and their leader, Garterbelt, are back for more angelic hijinks. Despite being the messengers of the heavens, the gospel these two angels are preaching is a crude one. If you’ve never watched the original series, then don’t worry. The debut episode of New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt quickly catches you up with a hilarious recap, told by Brief, the teenage ghost hunter with a toxic crush on Panty. The recap alone is filled with more explosions that most shonen anime, and you’ll be hooked from the get-go.

What Is New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt Actually About?

After a profanity and explosion-filled two minutes, New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt drops you right into the action. The series picks up where Season 1 left off, with Stocking revealing herself to be a secret demon and chopping Panty up into 666 pieces, to lure Brief and Garterbelt into a trap.

The episode is non-stop action, bright colors, and 18+ humor. Brief and Garterbelt must team up with the demonic pair, Scanty and Kneesocks, to restore Panty’s body and free Stocking from Corset’s control. The series is tongue-in-cheek, in your face, and an absolute riot of a watch.

New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt premiered on Prime Video on July 9th. New episodes are released weekly.