King of the Hill Revival Trailer Reveals First Look at Older Characters & More

King of the Hill is coming back with brand new episodes streaming with Hulu later this Summer, and fans have gotten a new look at the coming episodes with the first real trailer for the revival. King of the Hill has been in the works on a brand new season of the fan favorite animated series for the past few years, and has been steadily revealing all kinds of promotional materials teasing how much has changed. Because with this new revival series, King of the Hill has made a nearly decade-long time jump since the events of the original show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

King of the Hill is coming back with a new season later this August, and has previously revealed the new opening theme sequence teasing how much has changed for Arlen, Texas since fans have seen it last. Now fans have gotten an even better look at what this King of the Hill revival will look and sound like in the new era with the first full trailer for the new episodes that shows off the first look at Bobby’s adult friend group, more of Hank and the others and much more. You can check out the new trailer in the video below.

Play video

When Does King of the Hill’s Revival Come Out?

King of the Hill’s revival (which is currently being treated as Season 14) will be making its premiere with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on August 4th. The new season will be running for ten episodes, and original series creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels return for the new King of the Hill series with Saladin K. Patterson serving as showrunner. Voice stars Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, and Lauren Tom all return from the original series for their respective roles as well. Jonanthan Joss has been confirmed to return as well as he recorded for the revival ahead of his passing. There have been some changes behind the scenes for some of the characters, however,

Johnny Hardwick, who voiced Dale Gribble in the original show, will be providing the voice of the returning character for six episodes of the new season. Because the actor had unfortunately passed during the revival’s production, Toby Huss (who was the voice behind Cotton Hill and Kahn Souphanousinphone in the original) will be providing the new voice for Dale in the rest of the episodes. But other potential returning cast members or new additions have yet to be revealed as of the time of this publication.

Hulu

What Will the New King of the Hill Be About?

As for what to expect from the new episodes, the first synopsis for King of the Hill is teasing just how much has changed for Hank Hill and the others in the years since the original show, “After years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer and Bill. Meanwhile, Bobby is living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph and Chane.”

With Bobby being in his 20s with the new episodes, it’s been nearly a decade since the events of the original show. That means the Hank we’ll see in the new series is going to be returning from Saudi Arabia to find out how much has changed in the United States since he’s seen it last. But at the same time, he’s likely not to have changed too much in comparison. This means it’s primed for the same kind of fish out of water comedy that Hank was a part of in the original too.